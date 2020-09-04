What channel is Romania v Northern Ireland on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Northern Ireland kick off their 2020/21 Nations League marketing campaign with a visit to Romania on Friday evening.

The worldwide break is scheduled all through this week and into the beginning of subsequent, which means there are many Nations League fixtures over the approaching days.

This will likely be new supervisor Ian Baraclough’s first match accountable for Northern Ireland after he changed Michael O’Neill over the summer time.

And the boss has loads of work to do if Northern Ireland are to safe promotion to Nations League Group A over the approaching months.

A brand new period for the nation will get underway on Friday evening and Romania will definitely sense an upset right here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces that you must find out about how one can watch the Romania v Northern Ireland recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Romania v Northern Ireland on TV?

Romania v Northern Ireland will happen on Friday 4th September 2020.

Nations League video games are being staggered throughout the week-long worldwide break this September.

What time is kick-off?

Romania v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm – the match will comply with Lithuania v Kazakhstan at 5pm, and is certainly one of eight televised Nations League video games on Friday.

What TV channel is Romania v Northern Ireland on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer from 7:30pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

The best way to live stream Romania v Northern Ireland on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Romania v Northern Ireland team news

Romania: Rangers teen Ianis Hagi might make his 11th look for his nation on Friday, whereas ex-Tottenham defender Vlad Chiriches must also get the nod.

Romania have a brand new boss in Mirel Radoi, who is more likely to identify Studying’s George Puscas up entrance.

Northern Ireland: 20-year-old Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard might get a begin right here in Baraclough’s first recreation as supervisor.

Kyle Lafferty may very well be joined up entrance by Conor Washington, whereas Leeds’ Stuart Dallas will seemingly begin regardless of voicing reservations in regards to the worldwide break.

Our prediction: Romania v Northern Ireland

Romania have loads of expertise of their squad however firepower might allow them to down right here.

Northern Ireland will definitely imagine they’ll no less than pinch a draw from their journey to Bucharest and Lafferty often is the man to ship.

Eyes will likely be on Baraclough’s set-up, particularly in defence the place Northern Ireland may very well be weakened by the absence of Tom Flanagan.

Our prediction: Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland

