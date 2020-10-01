What channel is Sarajevo v Celtic on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Celtic make a visit to face Sarajevo within the Europa League this week with one eye on a spot within the group phases.

The Bhoys scraped previous Riga within the final spherical and will hope for a greater show to qualify with out drama on Thursday night.

Neil Lennon can be happy that his team are discovering objectives from throughout the pitch, and will hope his midfield stars can step up as soon as once more right here.

Sarajevo are presently high of the Bosnian Premier League and defeated Buducnost Podgorica within the final spherical to arrange the Celtic showdown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing it is advisable to learn about the way to watch the Sarajevo v Celtic sport on TV and on-line.

When is Sarajevo v Celtic on TV?

Sarajevo v Celtic will happen on Thursday 1st October 2020.

Europa League video games return to their standard Thursday evening slot following an August onslaught on fixtures all through the week.

What time is kick-off?

Sarajevo v Celtic will kick off at 7pm – the match takes place on the identical evening as Rangers v Galatasaray and Tottenham v Maccabi Haifa.

What TV channel is Sarajevo v Celtic on?

Sadly the sport received’t be proven live on TV, however it is going to be live streamed so that you can watch through a laptop computer, pill or cell system.

Easy methods to live stream Sarajevo v Celtic on-line

The sport can be solely streamed live on-line through CelticFC.television via the Move to Paradise scheme.

Sadly, solely Celtic season ticket holders will have the ability to watch the sport. Non-season ticket holders will be unable to purchase a match cross to observe the sport live.

Sarajevo v Celtic team news

Sarajevo: Amar Rahmanovic is suspended after choosing up two yellow playing cards of their final Europa League conflict.

Celtic: James Forrest and Albian Ajeti are each injured and stay out of the image for this one.

Christopher Jullien is again within the combine for a spot within the beginning XI.

Our prediction: Sarajevo v Celtic

Within the biggest of respects to Sarajevo, if Celtic don’t discover a approach via right here, they don’t deserve a spot within the group phases.

Celtic are the overwhelming favourites right here and have sufficient power in depth to area a powerful, match and contemporary XI.

No excuses, they need to get the job finished. And they need to.

Our prediction: Sarajevo 0-2 Celtic

