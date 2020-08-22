What channel is Sevilla v Inter Milan Europa League final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Sevilla are looking for a sixth Europa League triumph after they face Inter Milan in Friday’s final in Germany.

Spanish facet Sevilla have sauntered by means of their Europa League fixtures and boast a report 5 victories from 5 final appearances since 2006.

They tackle an Inter facet that has not gained a trophy of any kinds since their Champions League heroics 10 years in the past.

Inter additionally boast a robust report on this competitors, having gained the UEFA Cup 3 times within the 1990s.

Cologne’s RheinEnergieStadion will host the final, with either side assured of going residence with the trophy.

When is Sevilla v Inter Milan on TV?

Sevilla v Inter Milan will happen on Friday 21st August 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Sevilla v Inter Milan will kick off at 8pm, and is after all the one sport of the day, with the Champions League final to observe on Sunday.

Sevilla v Inter Milan team news

Sevilla: Winger Lucas Ocampos is the one fear for the Spaniards however he might nonetheless begin on Friday.

It could possibly be an unchanged XI for Sevilla, though Luuk de Jong will hope to get a begin after coming off the bench to attain the winner towards Manchester United final trip.

Inter Milan: Alexis Sanchez’s health stays a priority for the Italians after the ahead missed their semi-final towards Shakhtar with a thigh harm.

Matias Vecino (knee) gained’t play, and supervisor Antonio Conte is all set to maintain Romelu Lukaku up high.

Our prediction: Sevilla v Inter Milan

Sevilla are skilled winners of this competitors and have danced their manner into the final.

However Inter supervisor Antonio Conte is aware of learn how to grind out outcomes – and his star man Lukaku is on high type proper now.

Sevilla will look to regulate the midfield however Inter will hope to place up a robust defensive resolve and play a fast counter-attacking sport. It might nicely go to further time.

Our prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Inter Milan (AET)

