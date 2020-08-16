What channel is Sevilla v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United are only one sport away from a second Europa League last in three years as they put together to face Sevilla on Sunday evening.

United beat FC Copenhagen to achieve the last-four stage in Germany and are favourites heading into this conflict.

The Crimson Devils have endured some difficult Europa League fixtures this season however supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his eyes mounted firmly on the trophy.

Sevilla are serial winners of this competitors and shall be no pushovers right here.

They edged Wolves on Tuesday to safe their semi-final spot and are primed to face Premier League opposition as soon as extra.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you should find out about how you can watch the Sevilla v Man Utd sport on TV and on-line.

When is Sevilla v Man Utd on TV?

Sevilla v Man Utd will happen on Sunday 16th August 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of days with loads of motion to be performed.

Take a look at our Europa League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Sevilla v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm – the match is the one Europa League conflict being performed on Sunday.

What TV channel is Sevilla v Man Utd on?

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport from 7pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 per thirty days. You possibly can add the ‘Huge Sport’ bundle for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

How one can live stream Sevilla v Man Utd on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sevilla v Man Utd team news

Sevilla: Julen Lopetegui’s males are unbeaten since February and haven’t any recent harm considerations heading into this conflict.

Lucas Ocampos – goalscorer towards Wolves – ought to begin once more on the left of an attacking three that additionally consists of Suso and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Man Utd: Solskajer might hand Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof begins right here after each appeared off the bench towards Copenhagen on Monday.

However the supervisor might additionally persist with his similar XI, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood virtually actually main the assault.

Our prediction: Sevilla v Man Utd

Manchester United finally acquired the breakthrough towards Copenhagen final outing and will have to be extra scientific right here.

Don’t be stunned to see Martial taking pop-shots at aim every time he will get near the field.

Sevilla are a seasoned European facet and will look to strain this United defence. As soon as once more the midfield mixture of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes shall be essential.

Our prediction: Sevilla 1-2 Man Utd

For the complete breakdown of what video games are arising take a look at our Europa League fixtures on TV information.

For those who’re on the lookout for one thing else to look at take a look at our TV Information.