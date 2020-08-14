What channel is Sevilla v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United are only one recreation away from a second Europa League ultimate in three years as they put together to face Sevilla on Sunday evening.

United beat FC Copenhagen to achieve the last-four stage in Germany and are favourites heading into this conflict.

The Pink Devils have endured some tough Europa League fixtures this season however supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his eyes mounted firmly on the trophy.

Sevilla are serial winners of this competitors and might be no pushovers right here.

They edged Wolves on Tuesday to safe their semi-final spot and are primed to face Premier League opposition as soon as extra.

When is Sevilla v Man Utd on TV?

Sevilla v Man Utd will happen on Sunday 16th August 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of days with loads of motion to be performed.

What time is kick-off?

Sevilla v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm – the match is the one Europa League conflict being performed on Sunday.

What TV channel is Sevilla v Man Utd on?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport from 7pm.

Methods to live stream Sevilla v Man Utd on-line

Sevilla v Man Utd team news

Sevilla: Julen Lopetegui’s males are unbeaten since February and don’t have any contemporary harm issues heading into this conflict.

Lucas Ocampos – goalscorer towards Wolves – ought to begin once more on the left of an attacking three that additionally contains Suso and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Man Utd: Solskajer may hand Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof begins right here after each appeared off the bench towards Copenhagen on Monday.

However the supervisor may additionally follow his identical XI, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood nearly actually main the assault.

Our prediction: Sevilla v Man Utd

Manchester United ultimately bought the breakthrough towards Copenhagen final trip and will should be extra scientific right here.

Don’t be shocked to see Martial taking pop-shots at aim each time he will get near the field.

Sevilla are a seasoned European facet and will look to stress this United defence. As soon as once more the midfield mixture of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes might be essential.

Our prediction: Sevilla 1-2 Man Utd

