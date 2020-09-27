What channel is Sheffield United v Leeds on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will hope for a greater defensive efficiency when his facet rocks up at Sheffield United on Sunday.

Leeds have conceded and scored seven objectives apiece over two video games, having misplaced 4-3 to Liverpool on opening day, earlier than beating Fulham by the identical rating final weekend.

Bielsa could have earmarked this conflict with the Blades as one of many Premier League fixtures Leeds should win to make sure they’re properly away from the drop zone come Could.

However United boss Chris Wilder can be eager to impose on the guests a tub-thumping Bramall Lane show after two defeats from their opening two video games.

The Blades head into Sunday’s tie following Monday’s slender loss to Aston Villa and received’t wish to go three on the bounce right here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces that you must find out about the right way to watch Sheffield United v Leeds on TV and on-line.

When is Sheffield United v Leeds on TV?

Sheffield United v Leeds will happen on Sunday twenty seventh September 2020.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Leeds will kick off at 12pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Tottenham v Newcastle at 2pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Leeds on?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15 per thirty days. You may add the ‘Large Sport’ package deal for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

The way to live stream Sheffield United v Leeds on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sheffield United v Leeds team news

Sheffield United: John Egan is suspended for the conflict, whereas Lys Mousset is out with a toe ligament damage.

Simon Moore could also be match after struggling a damaged finger. Wilder’s greatest headache is who to start out up entrance out of Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick.

Leeds: Pablo Hernandez may miss this conflict with a groin subject, which means Bielsa might reshape his XI.

New signing Rodrigo may get one other begin behind lone striker Patrick Bamford, whereas Jack Harrison and Helder Costa are more likely to stick with the flanks. Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw are each injured.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Leeds

The Blades have misplaced their final 5 Premier League outings and are struggling to attain this season.

However one factor we’ve discovered from Leeds over the previous month is that their top-flight matches will seemingly present loads of objectives at each ends.

Don’t be shocked to see the ball within the web early on right here. Leeds will hope to blow their Yorkshire rivals away, however it may stay shut till the top.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 2-3 Leeds

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

If you happen to’re on the lookout for one thing else to look at try our TV Information.