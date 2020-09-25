What channel is Shkendija v Tottenham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham journey to North Macedonia tonight to face Shkendija in a behind-closed-doors Europa League showdown.

Spurs might be brimming with confidence going into this one following their rout of Southampton final weekend.

Son Heung-Min scored 4 because of 4 terrific Harry Kane assists, and that’s earlier than you throw returning hero Gareth Bale into the combination.

Jose Mourinho will demand a zero-complacency strategy from his facet, no matter how rotated his XI is.

Shkendija completed third in final season’s 10-team Macedonian First Soccer League and will hope to take advantage of their enormous alternative.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you’ll want to learn about learn how to watch the Shkendija v Tottenham sport on TV and on-line.

When is Shkendija v Tottenham on TV?

Shkendija will happen on Thursday twenty fourth September 2020.

Europa League video games return to their typical Thursday evening slot following an August onslaught on fixtures all through the week.

What time is kick-off?

Shkendija v Tottenham will kick off at 7pm – the match will carefully observe Riga v Celtic.

What TV channel is Shkendija v Tottenham on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Premier Sports activities 1 from 6:55pm.

It prices simply £9.99 per 30 days for Sky and Virgin clients and contains LaLigaTV which boasts 9 Spanish high flight matches each weekend.

Learn how to live stream Shkendija v Tottenham on-line

The sport is additionally streamed live on-line by way of Premier Participant.

It comes included with the Sky package deal for Premier Sports activities, or you possibly can join the online-only participant no matter your present TV supplier.

Shkendija v Tottenham team news

Shkendija confirmed XI: TBC

Tottenham confirmed XI: TBC

Our prediction: Shkendija v Tottenham

Similar prediction, completely different week. Final week we tipped Spurs to undergo whereas additionally acknowledging it might be very ‘Tottenham’ to crumble towards far inferior opposition.

Mourinho’s squad is rising in depth and even the perimeter gamers enjoying in an unfamiliar XI ought to have the ability to sweep Skkendija apart with out a difficulty.

They ought to…

Our prediction: Shkendija 0-3 Tottenham

