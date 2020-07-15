What channel is Southampton v Brighton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brighton head to south coast neighbours Southampton for a crunch match of their battle to safe Premier League survival.

The Seagulls sit near the drop zone – albeit comparatively comfortably in comparison with others down there – with simply three Premier League fixtures remaining, however know {that a} win right here might rubber-stamp their place within the high flight subsequent yr.

Having misplaced their final two outings to Liverpool and Manchester Metropolis, Brighton will hope to safe no less than some extent in opposition to lesser opposition on Thursday.

Saints have little to play for however league place and pleasure – this could possibly be the proper second for Brighton to select up an important win.

Stress is subsequently on Graham Potter’s males to take the sport to their opponents.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you could find out about easy methods to watch the Southampton v Brighton recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Southampton v Brighton on TV?

Southampton v Brighton will happen on Thursday 16th July 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Brighton will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will observe Everton v Aston Villa and Leicester v Sheffield United, which each kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Brighton on?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 2 from 8pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 per thirty days. You’ll be able to add the ‘Huge Sport’ package deal for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV move.

The best way to live stream Southampton v Brighton on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Southampton v Brighton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Instances, guess365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Southampton (11/10) Draw (23/10) Brighton (5/2)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 as we speak and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Guess Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to alter. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Observe – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the provide quantity in any method.

Southampton v Brighton team news

Southampton: Sofiane Boufal is certainly one of 4 Saints males positively dominated out of this recreation as a result of harm.

Supervisor Ralph Hasenhüttl could deliver Shane Lengthy again into the XI, whereas Michael Obafemi could possibly be rewarded for his objective in opposition to Manchester United on Monday with a begin right here.

Brighton: Jose Izquierdo stays out for the Seagulls however there is a really slight likelihood Steven Alzate can have a health take a look at forward of this recreation.

Having didn’t report even a shot heading in the right direction in opposition to Manchester Metropolis final trip, Potter could swap issues up entrance, with Neal Maupay presumably transferring again into the XI.

Our prediction: Southampton v Brighton

Saints have loved a powerful summer time are head into this conflict unbeaten in 4 video games, which together with taking 4 factors off the 2 Manchester golf equipment.

However Brighton actually do want the win right here and this might tip the steadiness because the season winds down.

Don’t be stunned to see the Seagulls push onerous for an early opener after taking part in second-best to Liverpool and Manchester Metropolis of their final two outings. The guests might snag a objective right here and then hold it tight for the rest – simply as they did at Norwich earlier this month.

Our prediction: Southampton 0-1 Brighton

(Brighton to win 1-0: 9/1 at Guess365)

Supply Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Guess Credit accessible to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and cost methodology exclusions apply. Returns exclude Guess Credit stake. Cut-off dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

For those who’re searching for one thing else to look at try our TV information.