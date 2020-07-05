What channel is Southampton v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City are again in motion on Sunday towards a Southampton facet which have successfully secured their top-flight standing for one more season.

City should hold wanting over their shoulder to make sure they aren’t caught in second place.

Nevertheless, the 4-Zero thrashing of champions Liverpool proves Pep Guardiola received’t permit his facet’s remaining Premier League fixtures to change into dead-rubbers.

Guardiola will need City to construct sturdy kind so as to be in high form heading into their FA Cup semi-final with Arsenal later this July.

Saints have little to play for themselves bar league place, however this will likely effectively imply the sport opens up at St Mary’s.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you must find out about methods to watch the Southampton v Man City sport on TV and on-line.

When is Southampton v Man City on TV?

Southampton v Man City will happen on Sunday fifth July 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you’ll be able to tune in to observe each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Man City will kick off at 7pm – the match will comply with Liverpool v Aston Villa, which kicks off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Man City on?

Followers can tune in to observe the sport at no cost on BBC One from 6:35pm.

How one can live stream Southampton v Man City on-line

You can even live stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a variety of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Southampton v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Instances, wager365 has supplied the next betting odds for this occasion:

wager365 odds: Southampton (9/1) Draw (4/1) Man City (3/10)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to wager365 right now and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Guess Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to alter. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Be aware – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the provide quantity in any manner.

Southampton v Man City team news

Southampton: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg missed Southampton’s final outing towards Watford and could battle to get again into the facet this weekend. Shane Lengthy bought 75 minutes at Vicarage Street and might play the entire sport right here.

Danny Ings ought to begin up entrance after his double final Sunday, whereas Stuart Armstrong could are available for Will Smallbone in midfield. Kyle Walker-Peters ought to hold his spot in defence.

Man City: City will head to the south coast in excessive spirits after thumping Liverpool 4-Zero in midweek. Leroy Sane has gone again to Germany, whereas Sergio Aguero is out injured for the remainder of the summer season.

Eric Garcia proved his health towards Liverpool and ought to begin once more, whereas Phil Foden could keep within the XI after scoring on Thursday evening. Gabriel Jesus is anticipated to guide the road right here.

Our prediction: Southampton v Man City

Southampton have successfully secured their Premier League survival for one more yr and they might take their foot off the fuel right here at St Mary’s.

City should not a team that endure bouts of dangerous kind and any suggestion that shedding the Premier League title race to Liverpool will inflict a blow on additional outcomes was dismissed with a 4-Zero thumping of the Reds on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola will count on three factors right here and his facet are prone to take command.

Our prediction: Southampton 0-2 Man City

Supply Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Guess Credit obtainable to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, wager and fee methodology exclusions apply. Returns exclude Guess Credit stake. Closing dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the complete breakdown of what video games are arising try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

When you’re in search of one thing else to observe try our TV information.