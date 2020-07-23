What channel is Southampton v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Southampton host Sheffield United as each side toast a hard-fought season that involves an finish on Sunday.

Saints efficiently staved off relegation this summer season and did so with loads of Premier League fixtures to spare.

United had hoped to pinch a spot in Europe earlier than a couple of patchy outcomes put up Undertaking Restart, but can nonetheless have a look at their first season again within the prime flight with satisfaction.

Sunday’s conflict might subsequently have a pre-season pleasant really feel about it, with league place the one factor for both facet to battle for.

But each managers can be eager to keep away from defeat as eyes look in the direction of the brand new Premier League season, which is solely six weeks away.

On a private word, Danny Ings has all the things nonetheless to play for within the Premier League prime scorers battle. He is proper in competition however should be on prime kind right here to face an opportunity.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you have to find out about tips on how to watch the Southampton v Sheffield United recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Southampton v Sheffield United on TV?

Southampton v Sheffield United will happen on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you’ll be able to tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Sheffield United will kick off at 4pm – the match is one among 10 Premier League video games being performed on Sunday afternoon.

What TV channel is Southampton v Sheffield United on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Combine from 3pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

How you can live stream Southampton v Sheffield United on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Southampton v Sheffield United team news

Southampton: Sofiane Boufal and Moussa Djenepo are out for Saints, however Jan Bednarek might return from a muscle concern.

Che Adams scored solely his second purpose of the season final trip and might begin right here, whereas Pierre Hojbjerg is unlikely to play earlier than the switch window opens on Monday.

Sheffield United: Luke Freeman is the one damage doubt for United, with John Fleck and John Lundstram now again within the squad.

Fleck might earn a begin right here, whereas Billy Sharp might get the nod forward of Oli McBurnie.

Our prediction: Southampton v Sheffield United

This is probably not a thriller at St Mary’s as each managers are more likely to be extra involved about accidents that would affect on subsequent season, slightly than factors.

The impetus for targets – if certainly there are any – will seemingly come from United searching for a morale enhance to finish the season after two successive defeats.

With that in thoughts, Southampton might sit again and attempt to choose their opponents off on the counter. However this might effectively be a stodgy recreation below the new July solar.

Our prediction: Southampton 0-0 Sheffield United

