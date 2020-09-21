What channel is Southampton v Tottenham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham followers will probably be hoping for an enchancment in efficiency when Jose Mourinho’s males head to Southampton for Sunday’s early kick off.

Spurs misplaced 1-Zero to Everton on the opening day of the season final weekend and regarded meek going ahead – a lot to the dismay of their supporters.

What’s extra, the London membership have some robust Premier League fixtures forward of them and strain is already on to get factors on the board.

Saints themselves misplaced their opening league fixture 1-Zero to Crystal Palace and boss Ralph Hasenhüttl will wish to declare at the least some extent right here.

Sunday might see sparks fly at St Mary’s as each groups goal a morale increase in entrance of empty terraces.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you could find out about the right way to watch Southampton v Tottenham on TV and on-line.

When is Southampton v Tottenham on TV?

Southampton v Tottenham will happen on Sunday 20th September 2020.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Tottenham will kick off at 12pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Chelsea v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Southampton v Tottenham on?

The sport will probably be proven live on BT Sport from 11:30am.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15 per 30 days. You may add the ‘Large Sport’ package deal for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV go.

How you can live stream Southampton v Tottenham on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Southampton v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Instances, wager365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

wager365 odds: Southampton (21/10) Draw (11/5) Tottenham (13/10)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to wager365 at present and declare a gap account supply of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to alter. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Word – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the supply quantity in any approach.

Southampton v Tottenham team news

Southampton: Stuart Armstrong is out with a thigh harm however Mohamed Salisu could also be match to get a run out on Sunday.

Danny Ings and Che Adams ought to begin once more up high, with Nathan Redmond on the left. Nevertheless, Shane Lengthy could also be in competition for a begin.

Tottenham: Mourinho might welcome Giovani Lo Celso again into the squad after the Argentine missed final weekend’s conflict with Everton as a consequence of a thigh harm.

Harry Kane is more likely to lead the road as soon as once more, with Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min behind the striker.

Our prediction: Southampton v Tottenham

Saints will sense a possibility to say an enormous win over Spurs on Sunday however we might see a response from Mourinho’s males right here too.

Tottenham come into this conflict after a protracted journey to Lokomotiv Plovdiv in midweek, and so may very well be a tad jaded on the south coast.

It could subsequently be a mistake-laden affair as Mourinho pushes his males to seize a win, whereas Southampton aren’t ones to again down. It should actually be entertaining for the impartial.

Our prediction: Southampton 2-2 Tottenham

(Draw 2-2: 14/1 at Wager365)

Supply Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit obtainable to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, wager and fee methodology exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Closing dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

For those who’re in search of one thing else to look at try our TV Information.