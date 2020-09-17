What channel is Southampton v Tottenham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham followers will probably be hoping for an enchancment in efficiency when Jose Mourinho’s males head to Southampton for Sunday’s early kick off.

Spurs misplaced 1-Zero to Everton on the opening day of the season final weekend and regarded meek going ahead – a lot to the dismay of their supporters.

What’s extra, the London membership have some powerful Premier League fixtures forward of them and strain is already on to get factors on the board.

Saints themselves misplaced their opening league fixture 1-Zero to Crystal Palace and boss Ralph Hasenhüttl will need to declare a minimum of a degree right here.

Sunday might see sparks fly at St Mary’s as each groups goal a morale enhance in entrance of empty terraces.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you might want to find out about methods to watch Southampton v Tottenham on TV and on-line.

When is Southampton v Tottenham on TV?

Southampton v Tottenham will happen on Sunday 20th September 2020.

Try our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the latest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Tottenham will kick off at 12pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Chelsea v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Southampton v Tottenham on?

The sport will probably be proven live on BT Sport from 11:30am.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15 per thirty days. You may add the ‘Large Sport’ package deal for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV move.

The right way to live stream Southampton v Tottenham on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Southampton v Tottenham team news

Southampton: Stuart Armstrong is out with a thigh damage however Mohamed Salisu could also be match to get a run out on Sunday.

Danny Ings and Che Adams ought to begin once more up prime, with Nathan Redmond on the left. Nevertheless, Shane Lengthy could also be in competition for a begin.

Tottenham: Mourinho might welcome Giovani Lo Celso again into the squad after the Argentine missed final weekend’s conflict with Everton resulting from a thigh damage.

Harry Kane is prone to lead the road as soon as once more, with Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min behind the striker.

Our prediction: Southampton v Tottenham

Saints will sense a chance to assert an enormous win over Spurs on Sunday however we might see a response from Mourinho’s males right here too.

Tottenham come into this conflict after an extended journey to Lokomotiv Plovdiv in midweek, and so may very well be a tad jaded on the south coast.

It could due to this fact be a mistake-laden affair as Mourinho pushes his males to seize a win, whereas Southampton aren’t ones to again down. It can actually be entertaining for the impartial.

Our prediction: Southampton 2-2 Tottenham

