What channel is Southampton v West Brom on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Brom will hope to finish their winless begin to the Premier League season once they rock up at Southampton this weekend.

The Baggies managed their first level of the marketing campaign final day out when throwing away a three-goal lead to attract 3-3 with Chelsea.

And with their Premier League fixtures set to get even more durable over the autumn, supervisor Slaven Bilic is in want of three factors right here.

Southampton will show robust opposition for Bilic’s males, nonetheless, after incomes their first win of the league season with a gritty 1-0 consequence at Burnley per week in the past.

What’s extra, Saints will hope to shore up their defence and hold back-to-back clear sheets right here, having conceded six within the high flight already this time period.

When is Southampton v West Brom on TV?

Southampton v West Brom will happen on Sunday 4th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v West Brom will kick off at 12pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Manchester United v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Southampton v West Brom on?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 2 from 11:30am.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15 per 30 days. You possibly can add the ‘Large Sport’ package deal for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV go.

Learn how to live stream Southampton v West Brom on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Southampton v West Brom team news

Southampton: Nathan Redmond stays out with a foot harm that may hold him sidelined till after the worldwide break, whereas Mohamed Salisu might not be match sufficient to play on Sunday.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is more likely to hold Danny Ings and Che Adams up entrance once more, with Shane Lengthy remaining on the bench.

West Brom: Kieran Gibbs is suspended for this conflict however Bilic might welcome again 4 gamers from harm.

Branislav Ivanovic might get his first Premier League outing for West Brom since becoming a member of the membership in the summertime, whereas Ahmed Hegazi ought to return from a thigh challenge. Callum Robinson will as soon as once more lead the road for the Baggies.

Our prediction: Southampton v West Brom

West Brom confirmed their medical facet within the 3-3 draw with Chelsea final weekend, in addition to their fragility when failing to stave off waves of assault late on.

And it will give Southampton hope of nailing a win right here. Saints’ strongest asset is their ahead line, and each Adams and Ings can be eyeing a objective or two right here.

Don’t be stunned if West Brom make a recreation of this however Southampton ought to keep in management for probably the most half and take the three factors, even when a clear sheet eludes them.

Our prediction: Southampton 3-1 West Brom

