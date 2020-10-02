What channel is Southampton v West Brom on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Brom will hope to finish their winless begin to the Premier League season once they rock up at Southampton this weekend.

The Baggies managed their first level of the marketing campaign final day out when throwing away a three-goal lead to attract 3-3 with Chelsea.

And with their Premier League fixtures set to get even more durable over the autumn, supervisor Slaven Bilic is in want of three factors right here.

Southampton will show powerful opposition for Bilic’s males, nonetheless, after incomes their first win of the league season with a gritty 1-0 end result at Burnley every week in the past.

What’s extra, Saints will hope to shore up their defence and maintain back-to-back clear sheets right here, having conceded six within the high flight already this time period.

When is Southampton v West Brom on TV?

Southampton v West Brom will happen on Sunday 4th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v West Brom will kick off at 12pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Manchester United v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Southampton v West Brom on?

The sport will likely be proven live on BT Sport 2 from 11:30am.

How you can live stream Southampton v West Brom on-line

Southampton v West Brom team news

Southampton: Nathan Redmond stays out with a foot damage that can maintain him sidelined till after the worldwide break, whereas Mohamed Salisu is probably not match sufficient to play on Sunday.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is prone to maintain Danny Ings and Che Adams up entrance once more, with Shane Lengthy remaining on the bench.

West Brom: Kieran Gibbs is suspended for this conflict however Bilic might welcome again 4 gamers from damage.

Branislav Ivanovic might get his first Premier League outing for West Brom since becoming a member of the membership in the summertime, whereas Ahmed Hegazi ought to return from a thigh situation. Callum Robinson will as soon as once more lead the road for the Baggies.

Our prediction: Southampton v West Brom

West Brom confirmed their scientific facet within the 3-3 draw with Chelsea final weekend, in addition to their fragility when failing to stave off waves of assault late on.

And this can give Southampton hope of nailing a win right here. Saints’ strongest asset is their ahead line, and each Adams and Ings will likely be eyeing a purpose or two right here.

Don’t be shocked if West Brom make a recreation of this however Southampton ought to keep in management for probably the most half and take the three factors, even when a clear sheet eludes them.

Our prediction: Southampton 3-1 West Brom

