What channel is Stoke v Brentford on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Stoke tackle Brentford in an enormous recreation for each side – however arguably an even bigger recreation for Leeds United followers.

A win for Brentford would safe at the least third place for them within the Championship season, and would quickly put them into the automated promotion locations forward of West Brom.

A draw for Stoke would just about assure their survival on the incorrect finish of the desk.

Something lower than a Brentford victory would safe promotion for Leeds after 16 years away from the Premier League with out them having to kick a ball.

All eyes will likely be mounted on the guess365 Stadium because the Championship season boils right down to this.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you have to learn about how one can watch the Stoke v Brentford recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Stoke v Brentford on TV?

Stoke v Brentford will happen on Saturday 18th July 2020.

Upcoming Championship video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you’ll be able to tune in to look at each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Stoke v Brentford will kick off at 12:30pm – the match is surrounded by a number of Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports activities this weekend.

What TV channel is Stoke v Brentford on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer from 12pm.

Tips on how to live stream Stoke v Brentford on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Stoke v Brentford odds

Stoke v Brentford team news

Stoke: Joe Allen and Jack Butland miss out, Tyrese Campbell may return to the team.

Brentford: Nikolaos Karelis and Shandon Baptiste are prone to be sidelined although Josh Dasilva is anticipated to start out.

Our prediction: Stoke v Brentford

Brentford know what is at stake right here, and forgetting the Leeds state of affairs, they’ve their very own sights set on the Premier League.

The Bees have loads of attacking muscle and will hope prime scorer Ollie Watkins can dig deep as soon as once more.

They sit prime of the Championship type desk with six wins out of six, whereas West Brom have solely received three in that point. A victory over Stoke would ramp the strain up massively on the Baggies.

Our prediction: Stoke 0-2 Brentford

