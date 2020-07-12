What channel is Tottenham v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham welcome Arsenal to an empty stadium in north London for one of many greatest derbies between these two rivals in years this Sunday.

Each side are desperately attempting to salvage comparatively depressing seasons and at the very least safe a Europa League spot for subsequent time period.

Spurs head into the sport unbeaten of their three house Premier League fixtures since Mission Restart.

Nonetheless, they face an Arsenal aspect on high type with 4 wins from 5.

Can the Gunners rumble their hosts and declare the native bragging rights for the remainder of the summer season?

When is Tottenham v Arsenal on TV?

Tottenham v Arsenal will happen on Sunday 12th July 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you’ll be able to tune in to observe each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm – the match will precede Bournemouth v Leicester, which kicks off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Arsenal on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League, Soccer and Major Occasion from 4:15pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Learn how to live stream Tottenham v Arsenal on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Tottenham v Arsenal odds

Tottenham v Arsenal team news

Tottenham: Deli Alli might return from a hamstring drawback to face Arsenal, however Juan Foyth and Japhet Tanganga are undoubtedly out.

Jose Mourinho will once more be with out Eric Dier as he serves the second of his four-game suspension. Heung-Min Son might make the XI after being left on the bench final trip.

Arsenal: Calum Chambers, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli are all out of this conflict.

Mesut Ozil is more likely to be not included in Mikel Arteta’s squad but once more, whereas Eddie Nketiah is suspended. Dani Ceballos ought to begin in midfield after as string of spectacular video games, whereas Alexandre Lacazette ought to lead the road once more.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Arsenal

Arsenal have rediscovered their mojo after back-to-back defeats final month threatened to break their hopes of a European end this time period.

However how they may fare in opposition to a Spurs team that has blown scorching and chilly throughout the summer season stays to be seen.

This sport ought to boast all of the spice of a typical derby regardless of followers not being in attendance. It might, nonetheless, take some time for the primary purpose to come back.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal

