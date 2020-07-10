What channel is Tottenham v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham welcome Arsenal to an empty stadium in north London for one of many largest derbies between these two rivals in years this Sunday.

Either side are desperately making an attempt to salvage comparatively depressing seasons and not less than safe a Europa League spot for subsequent time period.

Spurs head into the sport unbeaten of their three residence Premier League fixtures since Undertaking Restart.

Nonetheless, they face an Arsenal facet on prime type with 4 wins from 5.

Can the Gunners rumble their hosts and declare the native bragging rights for the remainder of the summer time?

When is Tottenham v Arsenal on TV?

Tottenham v Arsenal will happen on Sunday 12th July 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you’ll be able to tune in to look at each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm – the match will precede Bournemouth v Leicester, which kicks off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Arsenal on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League, Soccer and Fundamental Occasion from 4:15pm.

Easy methods to live stream Tottenham v Arsenal on-line

Tottenham v Arsenal odds

Tottenham v Arsenal team news

Tottenham: Deli Alli might return from a hamstring downside to face Arsenal, however Juan Foyth and Japhet Tanganga are undoubtedly out.

Jose Mourinho will once more be with out Eric Dier as he serves the second of his four-game suspension. Heung-Min Son might make the XI after being left on the bench final day out.

Arsenal: Calum Chambers, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli are all out of this conflict.

Mesut Ozil is more likely to be not included in Mikel Arteta’s squad but once more, whereas Eddie Nketiah is suspended. Dani Ceballos ought to begin in midfield after as string of spectacular video games, whereas Alexandre Lacazette ought to lead the road once more.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Arsenal

Arsenal have rediscovered their mojo after back-to-back defeats final month threatened to wreck their hopes of a European end this time period.

However how they may fare towards a Spurs team that has blown scorching and chilly through the summer time stays to be seen.

This recreation ought to boast all of the spice of a common derby regardless of followers not being in attendance. It might, nonetheless, take some time for the primary objective to come back.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal

(Draw 1-1: 13/2 at Wager365)

