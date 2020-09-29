What channel is Tottenham v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham tackle Chelsea in a recreation that Jose Mourinho merely doesn’t wish to occur.

Spurs have been swept up in a scheduling nightmare with Premier League, Europa League and Carabao Cup video games being bundled collectively in a brief area of time.

Mourinho’s males performed two days in the past within the Premier League and will play a vital Europa League play-off recreation in two days time, with the latest of their Carabao Cup fixtures in opposition to Chelsea sandwiched between.

The Blues don’t have the identical concern simply but, however with a string of Champions League video games beginning in October, they’re set for a deluge.

Nevertheless, Frank Lampard can be decided to win his first trophy as a supervisor and will see the Carabao Cup as a possibility to just do that.

When is Tottenham v Chelsea on TV?

Tottenham v Chelsea will happen on Tuesday twenty ninth September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Chelsea will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are quite a few Carabao Cup video games going down this week together with Liverpool v Arsenal on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Chelsea on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Primary Occasion from 7pm.

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Primary Occasion from 7pm.

The way to live stream Tottenham v Chelsea on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Watch Tottenham v Chelsea within the US

ESPN+ can be exhibiting each Carabao Cup fixture live within the US, that means followers throughout the pond can tune in for all the most important video games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the ultimate can even be proven live on ESPN+.

Tottenham v Chelsea team news

Tottenham: 5 gamers are lacking for Spurs, together with Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm, that means Joe Hart and Paulo Gazzaniga are battling to begin.

Erik Lamela and Ben Davies are out, whereas the resurgent Tanguy Ndombele is additionally sidelined. Mourinho may discipline a really younger XI if he needs to show full consideration to the Europa League.

Chelsea: Ruben Loftus-Cheek is missing match health and could obtain some recreation time however received’t begin.

Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud are doubts for the sport, although Antonio Rudiger may begin regardless of switch hypothesis.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Chelsea

Mourinho loves a cup competitors and acknowledges that Tottenham should start to select up trophies to be thought-about one of many high groups round.

That being stated, Spurs should be very cautious on this one. They’ve already misplaced Son Heung-Min to damage, Gareth Bale isn’t in control and Harry Kane should at all times be handled with a level of warning.

The Europa League is the one Mourinho needs, given the dangling carrot of a Champions League place for the winner, and could also be pleased to place his Carabao Cup marketing campaign within the palms of a youthful XI.

Chelsea will method this one hoping for better defensive stability, but in addition for the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner to seek out their ft.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea

