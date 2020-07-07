What channel is Tottenham v Everton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham require an enormous push of their efforts to recapture a European spot for subsequent season after they welcome Everton to north London on Monday night time.

Spurs have drifted away from the highest six following a disappointing return to motion this summer time.

And with some tough Premier League fixtures nonetheless on the horizon, supervisor Jose Mourinho shall be determined to safe three factors right here.

Everton arrive within the capital having all-but secured their Premier League standing for subsequent time period.

It’s been a rocky marketing campaign for the Toffees and they may hope to scrape no less than some extent from this conflict.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing it’s essential learn about the best way to watch the Tottenham v Everton sport on TV and on-line.

When is Tottenham v Everton on TV?

Tottenham v Everton will happen on Monday sixth July 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Everton will kick off at 8pm – the match is the one Premier League fixture scheduled for Monday night time.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Everton on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Essential Occasion from 7:30pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

Methods to live stream Tottenham v Everton on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Tottenham v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Instances, guess365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Tottenham (21/20) Draw (5/2) Everton (12/5)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 right this moment and declare a gap account supply of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to vary. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Word – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the supply quantity in any method.

Tottenham v Everton team news

Tottenham: Mourinho wants a response right here after dropping to Sheffield United in midweek and has no contemporary harm points.

Steven Bergwijn acquired the prospect to shine from the beginning in midweek however lasted simply 56 minutes earlier than being hauled off. Count on Eric Lamela to start out in his place.

Everton: Richarlison suffered an ankle harm in Wednesday’s win over Leicester however Carlo Ancelotti expects him to be match.

The boss additionally revealed Djibril Sidibe and Theo Walcott might return from harm.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Everton

Each side have loads to play for as they aim European soccer for subsequent season, however Spurs’ type has been erratic since Venture Restart, whereas Everton have hit a purple patch.

These sides drew 1-1 again in November throughout a somewhat drab fixture that provided little leisure for the followers bar Cenk Tosun’s 97th-minute equaliser.

This may very well be one other inflexible affair and don’t be shocked if goalscoring chances are high exhausting to come back by. A draw appears inevitable.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Everton

Supply Phrases: **New clients solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit accessible to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and cost methodology exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Closing dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

In case you’re on the lookout for one thing else to look at take a look at our TV information.