What channel is Tottenham v Everton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham require a giant push of their efforts to recapture a European spot for subsequent season once they welcome Everton to north London on Monday night time.

Spurs have drifted away from the highest six following a disappointing return to motion this summer time.

And with some difficult Premier League fixtures nonetheless on the horizon, supervisor Jose Mourinho will likely be determined to safe three factors right here.

Everton arrive within the capital having all-but secured their Premier League standing for subsequent time period.

It’s been a rocky marketing campaign for the Toffees and they are going to hope to scrape not less than some extent from this conflict.

When is Tottenham v Everton on TV?

Tottenham v Everton will happen on Monday sixth July 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you’ll be able to tune in to look at each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Everton will kick off at 8pm – the match is the one Premier League fixture scheduled for Monday night time.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Everton on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Major Occasion from 7:30pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How one can live stream Tottenham v Everton on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Tottenham v Everton odds

Tottenham v Everton team news

Tottenham: Mourinho wants a response right here after shedding to Sheffield United in midweek and has no recent damage points.

Steven Bergwijn received the prospect to shine from the beginning in midweek however lasted simply 56 minutes earlier than being hauled off. Anticipate Eric Lamela to begin in his place.

Everton: Richarlison suffered an ankle damage in Wednesday’s win over Leicester however Carlo Ancelotti expects him to be match.

The boss additionally revealed Djibril Sidibe and Theo Walcott might return from damage.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Everton

Each side have loads to play for as they aim European soccer for subsequent season, however Spurs’ kind has been erratic since Challenge Restart, whereas Everton have hit a purple patch.

These sides drew 1-1 again in November throughout a relatively drab fixture that provided little leisure for the followers bar Cenk Tosun’s 97th-minute equaliser.

This might be one other inflexible affair and don’t be stunned if goalscoring chances are high laborious to return by. A draw appears inevitable.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Everton

