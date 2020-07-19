What channel is Tottenham v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham are drawing their topsy-turvy season to an in depth with a flourish forward of their conflict with Leicester.

Spurs have been lacklustre for many of the marketing campaign, however back-to-back wins over rivals Arsenal and away to Newcastle at current Premier League fixtures have raised hopes of European soccer subsequent season.

Jose Mourinho will probably be decided to clinch a spot within the high seven to present his facet the most effective likelihood of progressing subsequent season.

Leicester have their eyes set on a better prize, however are in actual hazard of letting it slip with simply two video games to go.

The Foxes have occupied a top-four berth for the overwhelming majority of the season, however patches of woeful kind in 2020 means they’re in actual hazard of lacking out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot it’s worthwhile to find out about learn how to watch the Tottenham v Leicester sport on TV and on-line.

When is Tottenham v Leicester on TV?

Tottenham v Leicester will happen on Sunday 19th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you’ll be able to tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Leicester will kick off at 4pm – the match follows Bournemouth v Southampton at 2pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Leicester on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Essential Occasion from 3:30pm.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

live stream Tottenham v Leicester on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Tottenham v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Instances, wager365 has supplied the next betting odds for this occasion:

wager365 odds: Tottenham (5/4) Draw (23/10) Leicester (11/5)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to wager365 right now and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to alter. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Observe – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the provide quantity in any method.

Tottenham v Leicester team news

Tottenham: Serge Aurier performed in opposition to Newcastle regardless of earlier news of his brother’s tragic dying, nonetheless he has now returned to France to be together with his household and might not characteristic right here.

Tanguy Ndombele is out for the season with a knee drawback, Eric Dier stays suspended, Juan Foyth will probably be sidelined alongside Dele Alli.

Leicester: Ricardo Pereira, Daniel Amartey and James Maddison proceed to be dominated out, whereas Caglar Soyuncu is suspended.

Ben Chilwell is sidelined with an damage, as too is backup left-back Christian Fuchs, however teen Luke Thomas loved a terrific debut midweek and might be anticipated to fit in once more right here.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Leicester

Each side are wildly unpredictable proper now. Previous to lockdown, you’d have backed Leicester all the best way, however Spurs have a transparent shot at Europe and a win right here would massively improve their probabilities.

Harry Kane seemed extra like his typical self in opposition to Newcastle, whereas Son Heung-Min additionally posed extra of a risk than in current weeks.

Leicester all the time boast the specter of Jamie Vardy, however count on Spurs to prod and probe at a few holes of their makeshift defence.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Leicester

(Spurs win 2-1: 9/1 at wager365)

Supply Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit obtainable to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, wager and cost methodology exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Closing dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the complete breakdown of what video games are arising try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

For those who’re in search of one thing else to observe try our TV information.