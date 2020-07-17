What channel is Tottenham v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham are drawing their topsy-turvy season to a detailed with a flourish forward of their conflict with Leicester.

Spurs have been lacklustre for many of the marketing campaign, however back-to-back wins over rivals Arsenal and away to Newcastle at current Premier League fixtures have raised hopes of European soccer subsequent season.

Jose Mourinho will likely be decided to clinch a spot within the high seven to provide his facet one of the best likelihood of progressing subsequent season.

Leicester have their eyes set on a better prize, however are in actual hazard of letting it slip with simply two video games to go.

The Foxes have occupied a top-four berth for the overwhelming majority of the season, however patches of woeful kind in 2020 means they’re in actual hazard of lacking out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you might want to find out about the right way to watch the Tottenham v Leicester recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Tottenham v Leicester on TV?

Tottenham v Leicester will happen on Sunday 19th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Leicester will kick off at 4pm – the match follows Bournemouth v Southampton at 2pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Leicester on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Predominant Occasion from 3:30pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

How you can live stream Tottenham v Leicester on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Tottenham v Leicester odds

Tottenham v Leicester team news

Tottenham: Serge Aurier performed in opposition to Newcastle regardless of earlier news of his brother’s tragic demise, nonetheless he has now returned to France to be together with his household and could not characteristic right here.

Tanguy Ndombele is out for the season with a knee downside, Eric Dier stays suspended, Juan Foyth will likely be sidelined alongside Dele Alli.

Leicester: Ricardo Pereira, Daniel Amartey and James Maddison proceed to be dominated out, whereas Caglar Soyuncu is suspended.

Ben Chilwell is sidelined with an damage, as too is backup left-back Christian Fuchs, however teen Luke Thomas loved a terrific debut midweek and may be anticipated to fit in once more right here.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Leicester

Either side are wildly unpredictable proper now. Previous to lockdown, you’d have backed Leicester all the best way, however Spurs have a transparent shot at Europe and a win right here would massively improve their probabilities.

Harry Kane regarded extra like his common self in opposition to Newcastle, whereas Son Heung-Min additionally posed extra of a risk than in current weeks.

Leicester at all times boast the specter of Jamie Vardy, however count on Spurs to prod and probe at a few holes of their makeshift defence.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Leicester

When you’re searching for one thing else to look at try our TV information.