What channel is Tottenham v Newcastle on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham will hope to blow Newcastle away on Sunday simply as they did within the 5-2 win over Southampton final weekend.

Spirits at excessive at Spurs following the devastating performances of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min at St Mary’s, whereas Gareth Bale’s return has additional lifted the temper.

Boss Jose Mourinho is aware of there are some difficult Premier League fixtures forward, and so taking three factors from Newcastle right here is a should.

The Toon got here crashing right down to earth final weekend following a powerful begin to the season and summer time switch window, after they had been outplayed 3-0 by Brighton.

And supervisor Steve Bruce will likely be demanding a response from his gamers on Sunday, however would gladly take a draw from this journey to London.

When is Tottenham v Newcastle on TV?

Tottenham v Newcastle will happen on Sunday twenty seventh September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Newcastle will kick off at 2pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Sheffield United v Leeds, which precedes this match at 12pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Newcastle on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League from 1pm and Essential Occasion from 2pm.

You possibly can add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly mixed or decide up the entire sports activities package deal for simply £23 monthly.

Easy methods to live stream Tottenham v Newcastle on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Tottenham v Newcastle team news

Tottenham: Bale is nonetheless some weeks off recovering from damage, so Mourinho is unlikely to alter his attacking choices after final week’s goal-fest on the south coast, though Dele Alli may come again into the fold.

Sergio Reguilon might make his debut if he recovers from a sprained ankle in time, whereas younger defender Japhet Tanganga has a thigh downside.

Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin ought to be match from a twisted ankle to begin right here, whereas Jamal Lewis suffered a black eye within the defeat to Brighton.

Dwight Gayle is undoubtedly out, as is Matthew Longstaff, Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka. Ryan Fraser might are available in to begin on Sunday.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Newcastle

Tottenham had been rampant in opposition to Southampton final day trip and have had the week to relaxation, whereas Newcastle performed at Morecambe within the EFL Cup in midweek.

It’s arduous to see how Newcastle maintain the strain on Spurs for 90 minutes and preserve the likes of Son and Kane at bay.

The Magpies might seize a objective although striker Callum Wilson however defensively they give the impression of being inclined to Spurs’ quick-fire assault.

Our prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Newcastle

