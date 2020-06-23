What channel is Tottenham v West Ham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham head right into a London conflict with West Ham hoping to benefit from rivals dropping factors within the place for a European place.

Arsenal and Sheffield United each didn’t win – and even rating – in both of their opening two video games, whereas Spurs held Manchester United to a draw on Friday evening.

Jose Mourinho could have a high seven place in his sights going into the ultimate stretch of Premier League fixtures, and whereas that will be a disappointment initially of the season, given every thing that has occurred with Mauricio Pochettino’s dismissal, any European competitors subsequent season can be a victory for them.

West Ham returned to motion in meek style in a 2-Zero house defeat to Wolves, with their job of survival made more durable by Brighton and Watford choosing up factors on the weekend.

The Hammers’ objective distinction is approaching that of Bournemouth, who sit beneath them within the desk by that advantage alone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing it's worthwhile to find out about methods to watch the Tottenham v West Ham sport on TV and on-line.

When is Tottenham v West Ham on TV?

Tottenham v West Ham will happen on Tuesday 22nd June 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v West Ham will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will comply with Leicester v Brighton earlier within the night.

What TV channel is Tottenham v West Ham on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Most important Occasion from 8pm.

How one can live stream Tottenham v West Ham on-line

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Tottenham v West Ham team news

Tottenham: Dele Alli is again from a one-match ban and might be anticipated to fit in behind Harry Kane within the beginning XI.

Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele solely made the bench final week, and may each push for begins if Mourinho decides to clean up his midfield ranks.

West Ham: Robert Snodgrass will face a late health check to find out whether or not he can characteristic within the sport.

Michail Antonio ought to begin, so too may Andriy Yarmolenko who lately returned from a long-term damage, although Sebastien Haller might miss out.

Our prediction: Tottenham v West Ham

Barring a few dangerous moments from Eric Dier on Friday – one leading to a penalty, the opposite a close to miss – Spurs dug in and appeared exhausting to interrupt down.

They appeared slightly extra like a Mourinho facet of outdated, and that was pleasing to see. However their attacking stars want to search out their rhythm once more, none extra so than Kane. He is the lifeblood of the team, however accidents and fatigue have blighted his season to date.

Mourinho should carve out a task for Kane that not solely sees him contribute deeper, but additionally pushes him up into the hazard space the place he can put any team to the sword.

Our prediction: Tottenham 3-1 West Ham

In the event you’re searching for one thing else to observe try our TV information.