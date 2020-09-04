What channel is Wales v Bulgaria on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wales are again house from their conflict with Finland within the week and tackle a spirited Bulgaria aspect on Sunday night.

Ryan Giggs’ males are aiming to safe promotion to Nations League Group A and know three factors right here is essential in that quest.

Worldwide matches are being scheduled over a full six days, that means followers can watch Nations League fixtures each evening till Wednesday.

Sunday sees Wales search to kick on from their sport with Finland and pitch an early declare to win their group.

However Bulgaria can be no pushovers as they journey to Cardiff having hosted Eire on Thursday night.

When is Wales v Bulgaria on TV?

Wales v Bulgaria will happen on Sunday sixth September 2020.

Nations League video games are being staggered throughout the week-long worldwide break this September.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Bulgaria will kick off at 2pm – the match will precede Republic of Eire v Finland at 5pm, with a complete of 10 Nations League ties going down on Sunday.

What TV channel is Wales v Bulgaria on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer from 1:30pm and Predominant Occasion from 2pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Tips on how to live stream Wales v Bulgaria on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Wales v Bulgaria team news

Wales: TBC

Bulgaria: TBC

Our prediction: Wales v Bulgaria

Bulgaria produced a stern effort towards Republic of Eire of their first match of the break, and got here inside a minute of triumphing.

Elsewhere, Gareth Bale appeared off the tempo for Wales, his lack of sport time for membership or nation in current months clearly showing to meet up with him.

Wales have a variety of abilities able to scoring towards this Bulgarian outfit, however with out Bale at full tilt, they might lack the killer edge to complete the sport off.

Our prediction: Wales 1-1 Bulgaria

