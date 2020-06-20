What channel is Watford v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Groups engaged in very totally different eventualities will go head-to-head right this moment as Champions League-chasing Leicester face off in opposition to relegation-threatened Watford.

The Foxes have a wholesome cushion over fifth place proper now and Brendan Rodgers’ males shall be determined to maintain it that means as we enter the ultimate 9 Premier League fixtures of the marketing campaign.

Leicester beat Watford 2-Zero within the reverse fixture again in December and have not often been threatened by the Vicarage Highway membership.

With 27 factors up for grabs between now and the top of the season, Watford know they want a quick begin to the return if they’re to drag away from the drop zone.

With no house crowd for assist, boss Nigel Pearson must hope he can encourage his males to a minimum of some extent on this tough encounter for the hosts.

When is Watford v Leicester on TV?

Watford v Leicester will happen on Saturday 20th June 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you may tune in to observe each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Leicester will kick off at 12:30pm – the match would be the first of 4 video games on Saturday and precedes Brighton v Arsenal at 3pm.

What TV channel is Watford v Leicester on?

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 12pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 per 30 days. You’ll be able to add the ‘Huge Sport’ bundle for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV go.

Find out how to live stream Watford v Leicester on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watford v Leicester team news

Watford: Many groups have benefitted from the three-month coronavirus break to steer gamers again to health, however Watford nonetheless have main points. Gerard Deulofeu and Daryl Janmaat are out, whereas Adam Masina, Roberto Pereyra and Craig Cathcart have all had points not too long ago.

The great news for the Hornets is that Danny Welbeck is again to full health after a stop-start marketing campaign and his objectives might be essential within the season run-in.

Leicester: Rodgers has a near-fully match squad to select from forward of Saturday’s journey.

Danny Amartey and Ricardo Pereira are nonetheless out, whereas Ayoze Perez could miss this conflict attributable to a muscle drawback. Anticipate Jamie Vardy to be stuffed with working on this primary sport again in motion.

Our prediction: Watford v Leicester

Had Leicester not received the title in 2016 we’d be lauding them for a elegant season this time period. Because it is, the actual fact the Foxes sit third within the Premier League has attracted far much less adulation than they’ve deserved.

Rodgers’ males managed the motion when these sides met in December and we could properly see a repeat efficiency.

Watford’s damage points are a priority and their ‘house benefit’ barely counts for something right here. Anticipate the Foxes to return out quick on this early kick-off.

Our prediction: Watford 0-2 Leicester

Watford v Leicester odds

