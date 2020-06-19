What channel is Watford v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Groups engaged in very completely different eventualities come collectively on Saturday as Champions League-chasing Leicester head to relegation-threatened Watford.

The Foxes have a wholesome cushion over fifth place proper now and Brendan Rodgers’ males will probably be determined to maintain it that approach as we enter the ultimate 9 Premier League fixtures of the marketing campaign.

Leicester beat Watford 2-Zero within the reverse fixture again in December having been not often threatened by the Vicarage Street membership.

With 27 factors up for grabs between now and the tip of the season, Watford know they want a quick begin to the return if they’re to drag away from the drop zone.

With no residence crowd for assist, boss Nigel Pearson must hope he can encourage his males to no less than a degree on this tough encounter for the hosts.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing that you must find out about learn how to watch the Watford v Leicester recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Watford v Leicester on TV?

Watford v Leicester will happen on Saturday 20th June 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you’ll be able to tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Leicester will kick off at 12:30pm – the match would be the first of 4 video games on Saturday and precedes Brighton v Arsenal at 3pm.

What TV channel is Watford v Leicester on?

The sport will probably be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 12pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 monthly. You’ll be able to add the ‘Massive Sport’ bundle for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV cross.

The way to live stream Watford v Leicester on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watford v Leicester team news

Watford: Many groups have benefitted from the three-month coronavirus break to steer gamers again to health, however Watford nonetheless have main points. Gerard Deulofeu and Daryl Janmaat are out, whereas Adam Masina, Roberto Pereyra and Craig Cathcart have all had points not too long ago.

The nice news for the Hornets is that Danny Welbeck is again to full health after a stop-start marketing campaign and his objectives may very well be essential within the season run-in.

Leicester: Rodgers has a near-fully match squad to select from forward of Saturday’s journey.

Danny Amartey and Ricardo Pereira are nonetheless out, whereas Ayoze Perez might miss this conflict because of a muscle drawback. Count on Jamie Vardy to be stuffed with working on this primary recreation again in motion.

Our prediction: Watford v Leicester

Had Leicester not gained the title in 2016 we’d be lauding them for a elegant season this time period. Because it is, the actual fact the Foxes sit third within the Premier League has attracted far much less adulation than they’ve deserved.

Rodgers’ males managed the motion when these sides met in December and we might nicely see a repeat efficiency.

Watford’s damage points are a priority and their ‘residence benefit’ barely counts for something right here. Count on the Foxes to return out quick on this early kick-off.

Our prediction: Watford 0-2 Leicester

Watford v Leicester odds

Working in partnership with the Radio Instances, guess365 has supplied the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Watford (12/5) Draw (5/2) Leicester (21/20)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 immediately and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to fluctuation. 18+ Solely. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. Provide Phrases: **New clients solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit accessible to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and cost technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Cut-off dates and additional T&Cs apply.

