What channel is Watford v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City rock as much as Vicarage Highway licking their wounds from a dangerous defeat within the FA Cup semi-finals on the weekend.

City pinned half of their hopes of a profitable season on lifting the trophy, however have been stopped of their tracks by Arsenal, that means their solely different path to glory is through the Champions League in August.

City will use their remaining two Premier League fixtures to rebuild some momentum forward of their European excursions subsequent month.

Watford are in complete disarray regardless of showing more likely to keep away from the drop this time period.

The Hornets sacked their third supervisor of the season, Nigel Pearson, after failing to maneuver comfortably away from hazard, that means coaches Hayden Mullins and Graham Stack will take cost for this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you want to learn about how you can watch the Watford v Man City recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Watford v Man City on TV?

Watford v Man City will happen on Tuesday 21st July 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you may tune in to look at each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Man City will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Aston Villa v Arsenal at 8:15pm, live on Sky Sports activities.

What TV channel is Watford v Man City on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Most important Occasion from 5:30pm.

This recreation is additionally accessible to look at live on free-to-air channel Choose TV.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

live stream Watford v Man City on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Watford v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Instances, guess365 has supplied the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Watford (8/1) Draw (19/4) Man City (3/10)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 at this time and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Guess Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to vary. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Notice – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the provide quantity in any manner.

Watford v Man City team news

Watford: Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat, Isaac Success and Etienne Capoue are all out by way of damage.

Craig Dawson is more likely to return to the aspect, and with no Capoue to bolster the midfield, anticipate a tightly packed defence.

Man City: Sergio Aguero is the one absentee for City.

Guessing Pep Guardiola’s subsequent transfer is fruitless, however we’re going to present it a shot. You’d anticipate he’d be eager to subject his strongest XI to maintain them match and contemporary forward of the Champions League beginning subsequent month, however who is aware of any extra?

Our prediction: Watford v Man City

“Erm. Hello, guys. So… Nigel’s gone. You might have 48 hours to organize the lads to face City on Tuesday night time. Good luck!”

Watford are approaching this one within the worst potential method, however know they could solely want a degree to successfully assure survival.

What else can Mullins and Stack do than pile 11 males behind the ball and attempt to fend off the stress?

City will decide them off, it might take time to wrench open the floodgates, however as soon as they do, anticipate the inevitable.

Our prediction: Watford 0-4 Man City

(Man City to win 4-0: 14/1 at guess365)

Supply Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Guess Credit accessible to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and fee technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Guess Credit stake. Cut-off dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

In the event you’re searching for one thing else to look at try our TV information.