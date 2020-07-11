What channel is Watford v Newcastle on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Watford face a crunch tie of their bid to outlive Premier League relegation after they welcome Newcastle United to north London for Saturday’s early kick-off.

The Hornets sit precariously near the drop zone and are determined for a victory to widen the hole between them and the underside three.

With solely a handful of Premier League fixtures remaining, supervisor Nigel Pearson is aware of simply how necessary a win on Saturday would imply to the membership.

Fortunately for Watford they face a Newcastle aspect that has confirmed inconsistent with outcomes thus far this summer season.

The Toon misplaced 5-Zero to Manchester Metropolis in midweek and Steve Bruce’s males might have already got one eye on the transient summer season holidays.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you’ll want to find out about easy methods to watch the Watford v Newcastle sport on TV and on-line.

When is Watford v Newcastle on TV?

Watford v Newcastle will happen on Saturday 11th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you possibly can tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Newcastle will kick off at 12:30pm – the match is one among 5 televised Premier League video games on Saturday and kicks off concurrently Norwich v West Ham.

The best way to live stream Watford v Newcastle on-line

You possibly can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, and they’re making the sport free-to-air.

Amazon’s Premier League protection will probably be obtainable to stream at no cost on the Amazon Prime web site and app, with out having to pay for a subscription.

Should you do determine to enroll, Amazon provides a 30-day free trial which implies you possibly can watch hit exhibits comparable to The Boys and El Presidente in addition to the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription prices £7.99 a month and provides free subsequent day supply on hundreds of things in addition to the Amazon Prime Video library.

Watford v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Occasions, guess365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Watford (3/4) Draw (13/5) Newcastle (15/4)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 immediately and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Guess Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to alter. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Observe – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the provide quantity in any method.

Watford v Newcastle team news

Watford: The Hornets had no recent harm points heading into their final sport with Norwich and got here out of that largely unscathed.

Nevertheless, Pearson’s resolution to make simply two subs in Tuesday’s sport might imply he rejigs his XI right here. Danny Welbeck ought to begin after scoring his first aim since September final day out.

Newcastle: Bruce is at the moment enduring an harm nightmare on Tyneside. Miguel Almiron, Andy Carroll, Jamal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin all missed the 5-Zero loss to Manchester Metropolis in midweek, whereas Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff had been already dominated out.

Dwight Gayle might return to the beginning XI right here, whereas Jonjo Shelvey and Nabil Bentaleb ought to maintain fort within the centre of midfield.

Our prediction: Watford v Newcastle

Watford lastly obtained a win final day out towards Norwich however had been removed from convincing. Pearson will want a a lot sharper attacking unit on Saturday if the Hornets are to bypass Newcastle.

An enormous enhance for the house aspect isn’t simply the accidents which have ravaged Newcastle in latest weeks, however the 5-Zero defeat Metropolis inflicted on Bruce’s males simply days in the past.

Newcastle had been doing effectively till that time and it will likely be attention-grabbing to see how they react. Bruce will probably be determined for a win however will his gamers step as much as the duty? This might finish even at Vicarage Highway.

Our prediction: Watford 1-1 Newcastle

(Draw 1-1: 13/2 at Guess365)

Supply Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Guess Credit obtainable to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and cost methodology exclusions apply. Returns exclude Guess Credit stake. Cut-off dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

Should you’re in search of one thing else to look at take a look at our TV information.