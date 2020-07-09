What channel is Watford v Newcastle on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Watford face a crunch tie of their bid to outlive Premier League relegation after they welcome Newcastle United to north London for Saturday’s early kick-off.

The Hornets sit precariously near the drop zone and are determined for a victory to widen the hole between them and the underside three.

With solely a handful of Premier League fixtures remaining, supervisor Nigel Pearson is aware of simply how necessary a win on Saturday would imply to the membership.

Fortunately for Watford they face a Newcastle aspect that has confirmed inconsistent with outcomes to date this summer time.

The Toon misplaced 5-Zero to Manchester Metropolis in midweek and Steve Bruce’s males might have already got one eye on the temporary summer time holidays.

When is Watford v Newcastle on TV?

Watford v Newcastle will happen on Saturday 11th July 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you’ll be able to tune in to observe each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Newcastle will kick off at 12:30pm – the match is certainly one of 5 televised Premier League video games on Saturday and kicks off concurrently Norwich v West Ham.

The right way to live stream Watford v Newcastle on-line

You may watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, and they’re making the sport free-to-air.

Amazon’s Premier League protection might be obtainable to stream totally free on the Amazon Prime web site and app, with out having to pay for a subscription.

For those who do resolve to enroll, Amazon gives a 30-day free trial which suggests you’ll be able to watch hit exhibits resembling The Boys and El Presidente in addition to the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription prices £7.99 a month and gives free subsequent day supply on 1000’s of things in addition to the Amazon Prime Video library.

Watford v Newcastle team news

Watford: The Hornets had no contemporary harm points heading into their final recreation with Norwich and got here out of that largely unscathed.

Nonetheless, Pearson’s determination to make simply two subs in Tuesday’s recreation might imply he rejigs his XI right here. Danny Welbeck ought to begin after scoring his first purpose since September final day trip.

Newcastle: Bruce is presently enduring an harm nightmare on Tyneside. Miguel Almiron, Andy Carroll, Jamal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin all missed the 5-Zero loss to Manchester Metropolis in midweek, whereas Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff have been already dominated out.

Dwight Gayle might return to the beginning XI right here, whereas Jonjo Shelvey and Nabil Bentaleb ought to maintain fort within the centre of midfield.

Our prediction: Watford v Newcastle

Watford lastly acquired a win final day trip towards Norwich however have been removed from convincing. Pearson will want a a lot sharper attacking unit on Saturday if the Hornets are to bypass Newcastle.

A giant increase for the house aspect isn’t simply the accidents which have ravaged Newcastle in latest weeks, however the 5-Zero defeat Metropolis inflicted on Bruce’s males simply days in the past.

Newcastle had been doing effectively till that time and it is going to be attention-grabbing to see how they react. Bruce might be determined for a win however will his gamers step as much as the duty? This might finish even at Vicarage Highway.

Our prediction: Watford 1-1 Newcastle

