What channel is Watford v Norwich on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Watford can start to tug up the Premier League drawbridge after they host rock-bottom Norwich at Vicarage Highway this night.

Factors for Brighton and West Ham in latest weeks imply the underside 4 groups have began to fall away, with three sides to make the leap into the Championship.

Watford are some extent forward of the hazard zone and a victory right here would open up a four-point hole between the underside three and security with 4 Premier League fixtures every left to play following tonight.

This feels just like the final likelihood for Norwich as they sit rooted to 20th. Remarkably although, a win for them would draw them to inside 4 factors of security.

If Daniel Farke can mastermind an escape out of this predicament, it might go down because the all-time biggest escape, however to face any likelihood, a win tonight is important.

When is Watford v Norwich on TV?

Watford v Norwich will happen on Tuesday seventh July 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you’ll be able to tune in to look at each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Norwich will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Arsenal v Leicester at 8:15pm additionally on Sky Sports activities.

What TV channel is Watford v Norwich on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Enviornment from 5:30pm.

This recreation is additionally accessible to look at live on free-to-air channel Decide TV.

live stream Watford v Norwich on-line

Watford v Norwich odds

Watford v Norwich team news

Watford: Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success stay absent via harm however Nigel Pearson has no additional worries on the health entrance.

Andre Grey and Nathaniel Chalobah have been dropped not too long ago after breaking lockdown guidelines with a celebration however have been included within the squad to face Chelsea and might function right here.

Norwich: Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell – stars of Norwich’s early sparkles of kind – have been dropped on the weekend however might each return to the beginning XI.

Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmermann, Moritz Leitner and Grant Hanley stay injured.

Our prediction: Watford v Norwich

The factors goal for Premier League survival this season might be decrease than ever. On the fee groups are selecting up factors (or not, because the case could also be), groups could not even have to hit the 35-point mark to remain up.

Watford know {that a} win right here thrusts the entire strain onto Aston Villa and Bournemouth – who’ve powerful fixtures arising – and Pearson will likely be relentless in his preparation for this one.

As for Norwich, they’ve been offered quite a few probabilities to vary their type and haven’t taken them. The restart was an opportunity to transform themselves, however it’s been extra of the identical – maybe worse than earlier than – and are unlikely to put a glove on the Hornets whatever the stakes.

Our prediction: Watford 2-0 Norwich

