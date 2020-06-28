What channel is Watford v Southampton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Watford face a nervy encounter with Southampton on Sunday hoping to ignite their summer season after two video games with out a win.

The Hornets misplaced to Burnley 1-Zero in midweek and sit only a level above the relegation zone with seven Premier League fixtures remaining.

They go face to face with a Southampton outfit which might be all-but secure from relegation this season.

Saints misplaced 2-Zero to Arsenal final outing regardless of matching the Gunners for lengthy intervals of the sport.

And they’re going to hope to push in the direction of the highest half of the desk with a win at Vicarage Highway.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you could find out about how one can watch the Watford v Southampton sport on TV and on-line.

When is Watford v Southampton on TV?

Watford v Southampton will happen on Sunday 28th June 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you may tune in to look at each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Southampton will kick off at 4:30pm – the match will precede the FA Cup conflict between Newcastle and Manchester Metropolis at 6:30pm.

What TV channel is Watford v Southampton on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Primary Occasion from 4pm.

This sport is additionally obtainable to look at live on free-to-air channel Decide TV.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

How one can live stream Watford v Southampton on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Watford v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Instances, wager365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

wager365 odds: Watford (6/4) Draw (23/10) Southampton (15/8)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to wager365 right this moment and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to fluctuation. 18+ Solely. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.

Watford v Southampton team news

Watford: Watford have staved off accidents this summer season however Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success are out for the remainder of the marketing campaign.

Each Kiko Femenia and Adam Masina lasted 90 minutes final outing after being injured in Watford’s earlier sport in opposition to Leicester, so ought to as soon as once more begin right here.

Southampton: Shane Lengthy is anticipated to begin this conflict after proving his health with 45 minutes in opposition to Arsenal in midweek, which means Michael Obafemi may drop to the bench.

Jack Stephens is suspended for this tie following his dismissal on Thursday and is doubtless to get replaced by Jannik Vestergaard.

Our prediction: Watford v Southampton

Watford are out of the relegation mire for now however they should choose up wins quickly–and a conflict with mid-table Saints is simply what Nigel Pearson can have needed.

Saints beat Watford 2-1 final time these sides met, with Danny Ings netting the opener. Anticipate each Ings and Lengthy to offer the ahead muscle right here.

After a sub-par efficiency in opposition to Burnley, Watford want their entrance males to step up. Danny Welbeck may show the distinction right here.

Our prediction: Watford 1-1 Southampton

Provide Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit obtainable to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, wager and cost technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Closing dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

When you’re on the lookout for one thing else to look at try our TV information.