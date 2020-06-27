What channel is Watford v Southampton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Watford face a nervy encounter with Southampton on Sunday hoping to ignite their summer time after two video games with out a win.

The Hornets misplaced to Burnley 1-Zero in midweek and sit only a level above the relegation zone with seven Premier League fixtures remaining.

They go face to face with a Southampton outfit which might be all-but protected from relegation this season.

Saints misplaced 2-Zero to Arsenal final day out regardless of matching the Gunners for lengthy intervals of the sport.

And they’re going to hope to push in direction of the highest half of the desk with a win at Vicarage Highway.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing it’s worthwhile to learn about the best way to watch the Watford v Southampton recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Watford v Southampton on TV?

Watford v Southampton will happen on Sunday 28th June 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you possibly can tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Southampton will kick off at 4:30pm – the match will precede the FA Cup conflict between Newcastle and Manchester Metropolis at 6:30pm.

What TV channel is Watford v Southampton on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Primary Occasion from 4pm.

This recreation is additionally obtainable to look at live on free-to-air channel Decide TV.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Easy methods to live stream Watford v Southampton on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Watford v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Occasions, wager365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

wager365 odds: Watford (6/4) Draw (23/10) Southampton (15/8)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to wager365 right now and declare a gap account supply of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to fluctuation. 18+ Solely. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.

Watford v Southampton team news

Watford: Watford have staved off accidents this summer time however Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success are out for the remainder of the marketing campaign.

Each Kiko Femenia and Adam Masina lasted 90 minutes final day out after being injured in Watford’s earlier recreation towards Leicester, so ought to as soon as once more begin right here.

Southampton: Shane Lengthy is anticipated to start out this conflict after proving his health with 45 minutes towards Arsenal in midweek, which means Michael Obafemi may drop to the bench.

Jack Stephens is suspended for this tie following his dismissal on Thursday and is doubtless to get replaced by Jannik Vestergaard.

Our prediction: Watford v Southampton

Watford are out of the relegation mire for now however they should decide up wins quickly–and a conflict with mid-table Saints is simply what Nigel Pearson can have needed.

Saints beat Watford 2-1 final time these sides met, with Danny Ings netting the opener. Anticipate each Ings and Lengthy to supply the ahead muscle right here.

After a sub-par efficiency towards Burnley, Watford want their entrance males to step up. Danny Welbeck may show the distinction right here.

Our prediction: Watford 1-1 Southampton

Supply Phrases: **New clients solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit obtainable to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, wager and fee technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Deadlines and additional T&Cs apply.

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

If you happen to’re in search of one thing else to look at try our TV information.