What channel is West Brom v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea need to bounce again from final weekend’s defeat to Liverpool once they tackle West Brom on the Hawthorns on Saturday.

The Blues have simply three factors from their opening two Premier League fixtures and shall be eager to climb the desk right here.

Frank Lampard’s males come into the conflict having simply performed Barnsley within the EFL Cup, and modifications to the primary XI are anticipated.

The Baggies, in the meantime, have suffered heavy back-to-back defeats within the Premier League to this point this season.

And to make issues worse they had been dumped out of the EFL Cup to Brentford on penalties in midweek.

When is West Brom v Chelsea on TV?

West Brom v Chelsea will happen on Saturday sixteenth September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend, however the largest conflict is Liverpool v Arsenal, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Monday.

What TV channel is West Brom v Chelsea on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Important Occasion from 5pm.

You possibly can add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days mixed or choose up the whole sports activities bundle for simply £23 per 30 days.

Find out how to live stream West Brom v Chelsea on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

West Brom v Chelsea team news

West Brom: Kieran Gibbs is suspended, whereas Kenneth Zohore is dominated out of the conflict with a persistent damage.

Kamil Grosicki might make a return following a again damage and Callum Robinson ought to preserve his place because the lone striker.

Chelsea: Defender Andreas Christensen ought to return after sitting out the Barnsley recreation with a suspension, and will probably associate Kurt Zouma within the centre-back positions.

Tammy Abraham will hope to earn a begin, whereas Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are dealing with late health assessments.

Our prediction: West Brom v Chelsea

Chelsea had been listless towards Liverpool final weekend however shall be much more comfy taking the sport to newly-promoted West Brom right here.

And this is the place the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner might actually shine.

The Blues ought to brush apart West Brom with ease and boss Lampard shall be hoping to be forward by the break.

Our prediction: West Brom 0-3 Chelsea

