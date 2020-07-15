What channel is West Brom v Fulham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Brom can not safe promotion from the Championship with a victory over Fulham this week – however they could possibly be banging on the door of the Premier League by Tuesday night time.

The Baggies sit three factors forward of Brentford – and three beneath Leeds – within the desk with three video games to go.

Slaven Bilic’s males have been perched within the automated promotion spots for a lot of the marketing campaign and know that in the event that they beat Fulham and Brentford lose to Preston this week, they’re one level away from a return to the promised land of the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Bilic can be determined for his facet to keep up their focus as fourth-placed Fulham definitely gained’t roll over for them with their place within the play-off rankings but to be decided.

West Brom had gained three on the spin earlier than being held to a 1-1 draw with Blackburn on the weekend, whereas Fulham have gained 4 in a row – together with three consecutive clear sheets.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces it is advisable to find out about tips on how to watch the West Brom v Fulham recreation on TV and on-line.

When is West Brom v Fulham on TV?

West Brom v Fulham will happen on Tuesday 14th July 2020.

Upcoming Championship video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Championship fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Fulham will kick off at 5pm – the match is adopted by Chelsea v Norwich as they enter their remaining three Premier League fixtures.

What TV channel is West Brom v Fulham on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Primary Occasion from 4:30pm.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How you can live stream West Brom v Fulham on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

West Brom v Fulham odds

West Brom v Fulham team news

West Brom: Ahmed Hegazi is again from suspension, which means Bilic’s solely absentees are full-back duo Nathan Ferguson and Kieran Gibbs.

Grady Diangana and hazard man Matheus Pereira can be raring to go amongst West Brom’s attacking forces.

Fulham: Stefan Johansen has been right here earlier than. The promotion veteran from Fulham’s final Championship triumph impressed from the bench on the weekend and could possibly be given a beginning berth right here.

The one absentee for Scott Parker is captain Tom Cairney who has missed the final two video games with an unspecified knock.

Our prediction: West Brom v Fulham

These are the video games you merely need to win should you’re critical about seizing an automated promotion spot.

There’s no higher carrot to dangle than a spot within the Premier League, Bilic’s males won’t want reminding or inspiring, they merely have to do their factor.

With eight objectives and 16 assists to his identify to this point, hopes are pinned on Pereira to steer the ship from the entrance. If he can work his magic, the Baggies can be poised to boing…

Our prediction: West Brom 2-1 Fulham

