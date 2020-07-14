What channel is West Brom v Fulham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Brom can not safe promotion from the Championship with a victory over Fulham this week – however they might be banging on the door of the Premier League by Tuesday evening.

The Baggies sit three factors forward of Brentford – and three beneath Leeds – within the desk with three video games to go.

Slaven Bilic’s males have been perched within the automated promotion spots for many of the marketing campaign and know that in the event that they beat Fulham and Brentford lose to Preston this week, they’re one level away from a return to the promised land of the Premier League.

Nonetheless, Bilic will probably be determined for his aspect to take care of their focus as fourth-placed Fulham definitely received’t roll over for them with their place within the play-off rankings but to be decided.

West Brom had received three on the spin earlier than being held to a 1-1 draw with Blackburn on the weekend, whereas Fulham have received 4 in a row – together with three consecutive clear sheets.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part that you must find out about how you can watch the West Brom v Fulham sport on TV and on-line.

When is West Brom v Fulham on TV?

West Brom v Fulham will happen on Tuesday 14th July 2020.

Upcoming Championship video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Championship fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Fulham will kick off at 5pm – the match is adopted by Chelsea v Norwich as they enter their last three Premier League fixtures.

What TV channel is West Brom v Fulham on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Primary Occasion from 4:30pm.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

How you can live stream West Brom v Fulham on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

West Brom v Fulham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Occasions, guess365 has supplied the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: West Brom (21/20) Draw (5/2) Fulham (13/5)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 in the present day and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to vary. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Observe – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the provide quantity in any approach.

West Brom v Fulham team news

West Brom: Ahmed Hegazi is again from suspension, that means Bilic’s solely absentees are full-back duo Nathan Ferguson and Kieran Gibbs.

Grady Diangana and hazard man Matheus Pereira will probably be raring to go amongst West Brom’s attacking forces.

Fulham: Stefan Johansen has been right here earlier than. The promotion veteran from Fulham’s final Championship triumph impressed from the bench on the weekend and might be given a beginning berth right here.

The one absentee for Scott Parker is captain Tom Cairney who has missed the final two video games with an unspecified knock.

Our prediction: West Brom v Fulham

These are the video games you merely need to win when you’re critical about seizing an automated promotion spot.

There’s no better carrot to dangle than a spot within the Premier League, Bilic’s males won’t want reminding or inspiring, they merely must do their factor.

With eight objectives and 16 assists to his identify to this point, hopes are pinned on Pereira to steer the ship from the entrance. If he can work his magic, the Baggies will probably be poised to boing…

Our prediction: West Brom 2-1 Fulham

(West Brom to win 2-1: 8/1 at guess365)

Supply Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit accessible to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and fee technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Closing dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising try our Championship fixtures on TV information.

Should you’re in search of one thing else to look at try our TV information.