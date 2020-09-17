What channel is West Brom v Harrogate on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Harrogate City are able to make historical past within the first of what they hope will probably be many Carabao Cup fixtures tonight.

The Yorkshire facet have fought their means via the non-league system and into the Soccer League for the primary time of their whole historical past.

They marked their arrival in League Two with a thumping 4-Zero victory over Southend and beat Tranmere on penalties within the first spherical of the Carabao Cup to earn a historic tie in opposition to Premier League facet West Brom.

The Baggies have entered the competitors on the second spherical stage and will hope to juggle a profitable cup run with retaining their place within the high flight in 2020/21.

It’s prone to be an action-packed battle, and the TV cameras will probably be there to seize all of it live.

When is West Brom v Harrogate on TV?

West Brom v Harrogate will happen on Wednesday 16th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Harrogate will kick off at 6pm.

There are quite a few Carabao Cup video games going down this week together with Everton v Salford on Wednesday night.

What TV channel is West Brom v Harrogate on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer from 5:30pm.

You may add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly mixed or decide up the entire sports activities package deal for simply £23 monthly.

How you can live stream West Brom v Harrogate on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

West Brom v Harrogate odds

West Brom v Harrogate team news

West Brom: The Baggies could shuffle their pack from the team that misplaced 3-Zero to Leicester on their return to the Premier League.

Hal Robson-Kanu might be given a beginning berth, although Conor Townsend and Kenneth Zohore are doubts and most likely gained’t be risked.

Harrogate: City don’t have any harm considerations forward of tonight and may identify an unchanged XI for the journey to the Hawthorns.

Nevertheless, veteran striker Jon Stead is pushing for a begin and might be rewarded right here.

Our prediction: West Brom v Harrogate

Either side earned promotion final season, however have began their seasons in contrasting manners.

West Brom could also be feeling just a few early nerves of what is to come back this season, although Harrogate will probably be feeling invincible proper now.

The guests head into this one with completely nothing to lose and a fearlessness that might rock West Brom, even when their Premier League expertise prevails in the long run.

Our prediction: West Brom 2-1 Harrogate

