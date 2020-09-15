What channel is West Brom v Harrogate on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Harrogate City are able to make historical past within the first of what they hope will likely be many Carabao Cup fixtures tonight.

The Yorkshire aspect have fought their means by the non-league system and into the Soccer League for the primary time of their complete historical past.

They marked their arrival in League Two with a thumping 4-Zero victory over Southend and beat Tranmere on penalties within the first spherical of the Carabao Cup to earn a historic tie towards Premier League aspect West Brom.

The Baggies have entered the competitors on the second spherical stage and will hope to juggle a profitable cup run with retaining their place within the prime flight in 2020/21.

It’s prone to be an action-packed battle, and the TV cameras will likely be there to seize all of it live.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you want to learn about the best way to watch West Brom v Harrogate on TV and on-line.

When is West Brom v Harrogate on TV?

West Brom v Harrogate will happen on Wednesday 16th September 2020.

Take a look at our Carabao Cup fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the latest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Harrogate will kick off at 6pm.

There are quite a few Carabao Cup video games going down this week together with Everton v Salford on Wednesday night.

What TV channel is West Brom v Harrogate on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer from 5:30pm.

You may add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days mixed or decide up the entire sports activities bundle for simply £23 per thirty days.

Easy methods to live stream West Brom v Harrogate on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

West Brom v Harrogate odds

In working partnership with Radio Instances, guess365 has supplied the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: West Brom (2/7) Draw (9/2) Harrogate (10/1)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 as we speak and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to alter. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Be aware – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the provide quantity in any means.

West Brom v Harrogate team news

West Brom: The Baggies could shuffle their pack from the team that misplaced 3-Zero to Leicester on their return to the Premier League.

Hal Robson-Kanu might be given a beginning berth, although Conor Townsend and Kenneth Zohore are doubts and most likely gained’t be risked.

Harrogate: City haven’t any harm considerations forward of tonight and may title an unchanged XI for the journey to the Hawthorns.

Nonetheless, veteran striker Jon Stead is pushing for a begin and might be rewarded right here.

Our prediction: West Brom v Harrogate

Either side earned promotion final season, however have began their seasons in contrasting manners.

West Brom could also be feeling a number of early nerves of what is to come back this season, although Harrogate will likely be feeling invincible proper now.

The guests head into this one with completely nothing to lose and a fearlessness that might rock West Brom, even when their Premier League expertise prevails ultimately.

Our prediction: West Brom 2-1 Harrogate

(West Brom to win 2-1: 7/1 at guess365)

Provide Phrases: **New clients solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit obtainable to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and fee methodology exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Closing dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the complete breakdown of what video games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

In the event you’re searching for one thing else to observe try our TV Information.