What channel is West Ham v Aston Villa on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa can efficiently survive Premier League relegation on the final day of the season in the event that they higher Watford’s consequence on Sunday.

Villa tackle West Ham in east London, whereas Watford face Arsenal in certainly one of 10 Premier League fixtures going down on the similar time.

Jack Grealish and co. beat Arsenal final outing to maneuver to 17th within the desk on purpose distinction.

Villa face a West Ham aspect which can be secure from the drop following a monumental scrap for survival over the summer season.

And Hammers boss David Moyes will little doubt be relieved when the season lastly involves a conclusion.

When is West Ham v Aston Villa on TV?

West Ham v Aston Villa will happen on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to observe each match live.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Aston Villa will kick off at 4pm – the match is certainly one of 10 Premier League video games being performed on the similar time on Sunday.

What TV channel is West Ham v Aston Villa on?

The sport will likely be proven live on BT Sport from 3pm.

Find out how to live stream West Ham v Aston Villa on-line

West Ham v Aston Villa odds

West Ham v Aston Villa team news

West Ham: Robert Snodgrass might not be risked for this final sport of the season, whereas Ryan Fredericks and Jarrod Bowen will each be assessed for knocks.

Aaron Cresswell managed 75 minutes in opposition to Manchester United in midweek however hobbled off with an damage. Moyes could resolve handy Arthur Masuaku a begin.

Aston Villa: Neil Taylor’s hopes of returning to motion earlier than the season is out look slim, whereas Ahmed Elmohamady is a fear after coming off with an damage in opposition to Arsenal.

Trezeguet scored his third purpose in three video games final outing and will nearly actually begin right here, with Grealish certain to be within the midfield.

Our prediction: West Ham v Aston Villa

West Ham boss Moyes will desire a victory to take care of excessive spirits among the many squad—however in actuality this is Villa’s sport to win.

Having crushed Arsenal final outing, Villa have to compete the job and safe three factors right here.

Anticipate Dean Smith’s boys to return out combating and set the tempo early. Don’t be shocked if Villa are forward on the break.

Our prediction: West Ham 0-2 Aston Villa

