What channel is West Ham v Aston Villa on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa can efficiently survive Premier League relegation on the final day of the season in the event that they higher Watford’s outcome on Sunday.

Villa tackle West Ham in east London, whereas Watford face Arsenal in one in all 10 Premier League fixtures going down on the similar time.

Jack Grealish and co. beat Arsenal final trip to maneuver to 17th within the desk on objective distinction.

Villa face a West Ham facet which might be protected from the drop following a monumental scrap for survival over the summer time.

And Hammers boss David Moyes will little doubt be relieved when the season lastly involves a conclusion.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it is advisable to find out about methods to watch the West Ham v Aston Villa sport on TV and on-line.

When is West Ham v Aston Villa on TV?

West Ham v Aston Villa will happen on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you’ll be able to tune in to look at each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Aston Villa will kick off at 4pm – the match is one in all 10 Premier League video games being performed on the similar time on Sunday.

What TV channel is West Ham v Aston Villa on?

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport from 3pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15.00 per thirty days. You possibly can add the ‘Massive Sport’ bundle for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

The best way to live stream West Ham v Aston Villa on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Ham v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Occasions, guess365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: West Ham (21/10) Draw (13/5) Aston Villa (23/20)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 at the moment and declare a gap account supply of ‘As much as £100 in Guess Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to alter. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Be aware – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the supply quantity in any manner.

West Ham v Aston Villa team news

West Ham: Robert Snodgrass will not be risked for this final sport of the season, whereas Ryan Fredericks and Jarrod Bowen will each be assessed for knocks.

Aaron Cresswell managed 75 minutes towards Manchester United in midweek however hobbled off with an damage. Moyes could determine at hand Arthur Masuaku a begin.

Aston Villa: Neil Taylor’s hopes of returning to motion earlier than the season is out look slim, whereas Ahmed Elmohamady is a fear after coming off with an damage towards Arsenal.

Trezeguet scored his third objective in three video games final trip and will nearly actually begin right here, with Grealish positive to be within the midfield.

Our prediction: West Ham v Aston Villa

West Ham boss Moyes will desire a victory to keep up excessive spirits among the many squad—however in actuality this is Villa’s sport to win.

Having crushed Arsenal final trip, Villa must compete the job and safe three factors right here.

Count on Dean Smith’s boys to return out preventing and set the tempo early. Don’t be stunned if Villa are forward on the break.

Our prediction: West Ham 0-2 Aston Villa

(Aston Villa to win 2-0: 12/1 at Guess365)

Supply Phrases: **New clients solely. Min deposit £5. Guess Credit obtainable to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and cost methodology exclusions apply. Returns exclude Guess Credit stake. Deadlines and additional T&Cs apply.

Try the present Premier League prime scorers, to be up to date live on Sunday!

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

For those who’re in search of one thing else to look at take a look at our TV Information.