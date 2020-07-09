What channel is West Ham v Burnley on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham tackle Burnley in a probably essential showdown that could possibly be sufficient to safe their place within the Premier League for subsequent time period.

The Hammers took a stride towards security with a shock 3-2 win over Chelsea final week and added one other level to their tally towards Newcastle on the weekend.

David Moyes will know – however not admit – {that a} victory within the subsequent of his aspect’s Premier League fixtures is more likely to be sufficient to stay within the high flight ought to these under West Ham lose this week.

Burnley will present a stern check, nonetheless. The Clarets are flying excessive in tenth with a real shot at sneaking a Europa League place.

Boss Sean Dyche will hope his males can stay centered on each recreation to provide themselves one of the best probability potential at returning to continental soccer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you might want to learn about easy methods to watch the West Ham v Burnley recreation on TV and on-line.

When is West Ham v Burnley on TV?

West Ham v Burnley will happen on Wednesday eighth July 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Burnley will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Brighton v Liverpool at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Burnley on?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 2 from 5:45pm.

The best way to live stream West Ham v Burnley on-line

West Ham v Burnley odds

West Ham v Burnley team news

West Ham: Felipe Anderson missed the Newcastle recreation on the weekend with a muscle damage and stays a doubt right here.

Mark Noble and Arthur Masuaku are again within the body however Sebastien Haller stays sidelined.

Burnley: Ben Mee seems to be dominated out with a hamstring subject whereas Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes are additionally injured.

Chris Wooden got here off the bench on the weekend to mark his return from damage, and he might function extra closely right here.

Our prediction: West Ham v Burnley

Burnley have gone about their enterprise in sometimes shrewd trend, selecting up two low-scoring wins and a draw of their final three.

West Ham have stepped up their recreation within the final week with 4 factors out of six from two tough video games.

The Hammers arguably have extra urgency to choose up a victory right here, however they’ll not discover it straightforward towards such a resilient unit who would most likely accept some extent in most away video games.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-1 Burnley

