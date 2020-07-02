What channel is West Ham v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

There’s no love misplaced between West Ham and Chelsea because the London sides collide within the Premier League fixtures this week.

Feisty fixtures between these two are hardly ever boring affairs, and regardless of the stark distinction in league positions, the Hammers triumphed 1-Zero throughout their final assembly in November.

Frank Lampard is a person who has been beloved on each side of the divide at one time or one other, and he can be delighted together with his present facet’s performances because the restart.

Watch West Ham v Chelsea

Chelsea toppled Manchester Metropolis final week and beat Leicester to safe a spot within the FA Cup semi-finals.

West Ham have endured very totally different fortunes after struggling back-to-back 2-Zero defeats.

David Moyes is operating out of time to educate his gifted bunch of people into changing into a team price of preventing their approach freed from the relegation mire.

West Ham v Chelsea

When is West Ham v Chelsea on TV?

West Ham v Chelsea will happen on Wednesday 1st July 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you’ll be able to tune in to observe each match live.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Chelsea will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will comply with three different video games together with Arsenal v Norwich.

What TV channel is West Ham v Chelsea on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Primary Occasion from 8pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

live stream West Ham v Chelsea on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

West Ham v Chelsea odds

West Ham v Chelsea team news

West Ham: Robert Snodgrass stays out with a again drawback.

Sebastien Haller and Arthur Masuaku might return for the Hammers after battling damage points, although neither is more likely to begin. They are going to be eased again into the fold.

Chelsea: Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger are more likely to begin collectively on the again with Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen out.

Christian Pulisic picked up a knock on the weekend and is not anticipated to be risked, although his absence could be extra precautionary than a sign of an actual drawback.

Our prediction: West Ham v Chelsea

Chelsea conceding however profitable is turning out to be the story of their season.

The Blues have solely stored six clear sheets within the Premier League this season – the identical quantity as West Ham – however not like their London counterparts, Lampard’s males have been capable of finding the online.

It might not be a clear show from Chelsea, however they are going to be hovering with confidence and will hope to dispatch West Ham by any means essential to preserve their Champions League hopes burning shiny.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

Should you’re searching for one thing else to observe try our TV information.