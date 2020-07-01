What channel is West Ham v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

There’s no love misplaced between West Ham and Chelsea because the London sides collide within the Premier League fixtures this week.

Feisty fixtures between these two are hardly ever uninteresting affairs, and regardless of the stark distinction in league positions, the Hammers triumphed 1-Zero throughout their final assembly in November.

Frank Lampard is a person who has been liked on either side of the divide at one time or one other, and he will likely be delighted together with his present facet’s performances for the reason that restart.

Chelsea toppled Manchester Metropolis final week and beat Leicester to safe a spot within the FA Cup semi-finals.

West Ham have endured very completely different fortunes after struggling back-to-back 2-Zero defeats.

David Moyes is operating out of time to teach his proficient bunch of people into turning into a team value of combating their approach freed from the relegation mire.

When is West Ham v Chelsea on TV?

West Ham v Chelsea will happen on Wednesday 1st July 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you’ll be able to tune in to observe each match live.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Chelsea will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will observe three different video games together with Arsenal v Norwich.

What TV channel is West Ham v Chelsea on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Major Occasion from 8pm.

How you can live stream West Ham v Chelsea on-line

West Ham v Chelsea odds

West Ham v Chelsea team news

West Ham: Robert Snodgrass stays out with a again downside.

Sebastien Haller and Arthur Masuaku might return for the Hammers after battling damage points, although neither is more likely to begin. They are going to be eased again into the fold.

Chelsea: Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger are more likely to begin collectively on the again with Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen out.

Christian Pulisic picked up a knock on the weekend and is not anticipated to be risked, although his absence could be extra precautionary than a sign of an actual downside.

Our prediction: West Ham v Chelsea

Chelsea conceding however profitable is turning out to be the story of their season.

The Blues have solely stored six clear sheets within the Premier League this season – the identical quantity as West Ham – however not like their London counterparts, Lampard’s males have been capable of finding the web.

It will not be a clear show from Chelsea, however they are going to be hovering with confidence and will hope to dispatch West Ham by any means essential to hold their Champions League hopes burning brilliant.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

In the event you’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe try our TV information.