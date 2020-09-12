What channel is West Ham v Newcastle on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham kick off the brand new Premier League marketing campaign with a tough dwelling conflict towards Newcastle.

The Hammers shall be trying to keep effectively away from the relegation zone this time period and hopes are excessive heading into the season.

Newcastle have been handed some powerful Premier League fixtures to begin the brand new time period however may even be trying to keep away from a scrap on the backside come Might.

Boss Steve Bruce has made a number of summer season singings, together with Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser from Bournemouth.

As for West Ham, they’re more likely to have the same really feel to the XI that ended the earlier marketing campaign.

When is West Ham v Newcastle on TV?

West Ham v Newcastle will happen on Saturday 12th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Liverpool v Leeds, which takes place earlier than this match at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is West Ham v Newcastle on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Essential Occasion from 7:45pm.

Learn how to live stream West Ham v Newcastle on-line

West Ham v Newcastle team news

West Ham: Tomas Soucek is a doubt for the sport after coming into contact with a member of the Czech Republic nationwide team who was positively recognized with COVID-19.

Declan Rice ought to begin in central midfield alongside Mark Noble, whereas Manuel Lanzini is a doubt because of a thigh damage.

Newcastle: Jamal Lewis might instantly come into the defence after signing from Norwich in midweek.

Bruce has loads of accidents in his squad hanging over from final time period, so don’t be stunned if each Wilson and Fraser begin right here.

Our prediction: West Ham v Newcastle

West Ham might have a near-fit squad for this conflict however Newcastle have been way more lively within the switch market.

And Bruce’s males shall be assured heading to east London, particularly contemplating they gained a 3-2 thriller the final time they visited.

Striker Wilson is tipped to steer the road and he might make the distinction on his debut.

Our prediction: West Ham 0-1 Newcastle

When you’re in search of one thing else to look at try our TV Information.