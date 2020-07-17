What channel is West Ham v Watford on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham welcome Watford to east London on Friday evening for a Premier League conflict that might have large ramifications on who goes down.

Each groups have their heads simply above the relegation zone and whoever wins this sport may properly survive the drop with three Premier League fixtures remaining.

The Hammers head into this conflict having simply smashed rock-bottom Norwich 4-Zero with all 4 objectives going to Michail Antonio.

However Watford have additionally struck prime kind at simply the fitting time, with back-to-back wins in opposition to Norwich and Newcastle.

Followers of each side will probably be praying for a win right here however a draw may properly be on the playing cards, as neither supervisor can afford defeat at this stage.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it’s essential find out about learn how to watch the West Ham v Watford sport on TV and on-line.

When is West Ham v Watford on TV?

West Ham v Watford will happen on Friday 17th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Watford will kick off at 8pm – the match is the one live Premier League sport being performed on Friday.

What TV channel is West Ham v Watford on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Major Occasion from 7:30pm.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Easy methods to live stream West Ham v Watford on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

West Ham v Watford odds

West Ham v Watford team news

West Ham: Robert Snodgrass stays a doubt for this sport with a again damage that has saved the Scot out all summer season, whereas Felipe Anderson hasn’t performed in nearly a month due to a thigh downside.

Supervisor David Moyes may draft Andriy Yarmolenko again into the XI, whereas Sebastian Haller will most likely once more begin on the bench.

Watford: Troy Deeney is a fear after selecting up a knee damage within the 2-1 win over Newcastle final trip.

Isaac Success, Gerard Deulofeu and Daryl Janmaat will all miss the sport, whereas Andre Grey might get a begin if Deeney is dominated out.

Our prediction: West Ham v Watford

This is set to be a tense sport on Friday evening as defeat may spell catastrophe for both facet.

Don’t be stunned if it begins off cagey and goalscoring likelihood is arduous to come back by.

The match seems set to be a draw until a person can pull off one thing spectacular. All eyes are subsequently on Antonio and, if he performs, Deeney.

Our prediction: West Ham 0-0 Watford

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

In case you’re in search of one thing else to look at try our TV information.