What channel is West Ham v Wolves on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

One other Premier League relegation scrap looms for West Ham this summer season because the east London membership search to stave off dropping into the Championship.

The final three months of coronavirus hiatus gained’t have completed supervisor David Moyes’ stress ranges any good as he plots a turnaround after a dire run of kind of their most up-to-date Premier League fixtures.

The Hammers welcome high-flying Wolves to London Stadium tonight, having gained only one league recreation since New 12 months’s Day.

Wolves are in with a sniff of a top-four end and are unbeaten within the Premier League since mid-January.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo may properly see outcomes enhance additional, with no present distraction from the as-yet-to-restart Europa League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing it is advisable learn about learn how to watch the West Ham v Wolves recreation on TV and on-line.

When is West Ham v Wolves on TV?

West Ham v Wolves will happen on Saturday 20th June 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you’ll be able to tune in to look at each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Wolves will kick off at 5:30pm – the match will observe two earlier video games on Saturday, and will precede Bournemouth v Crystal Palace at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Wolves on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Major Occasion from 5pm.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Easy methods to live stream West Ham v Wolves on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

West Ham v Wolves team news

West Ham: The coronavirus break has actually aided West Ham’s squad restoration, with three males – Andriy Yarmolenko, Ryan Fredericks and Tomas Soucek – now accessible to the boss.

Moyes must resolve whether or not or not Jack Wilshere is prepared. Soucek may properly get the nod on the left of a diamond, whereas ahead Sebastien Haller could find yourself taking his acquainted spot on the bench.

Wolves: There are only a few harm worries for the supervisor, with Jonny Otto again in motion and Morgan Gibbs-White closing in on full health.

Santo due to this fact has a wealth of expertise at his disposal. Raul Jimenez, Adama Troare and Diogo Jota ought to all begin in a deadly ahead line for the guests.

Our prediction: West Ham v Wolves

Wolves sauntered previous West Ham when these sides met at Molineux in December and it’s arduous to see how the Hammers can actually bother their guests on Saturday.

West Ham did beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in a pleasant fixture final week however the performances have been missing in aggressive fixtures all season.

Assault-minded Wolves are more likely to be undaunted taking part in at an empty London Stadium and ought to take management of this recreation from the off. Anticipate them to be main by half time.

Our prediction: West Ham 0-3 Wolves

West Ham v Wolves odds

Working in partnership with the Radio Instances, guess365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: West Ham (23/10) Draw (12/5) Wolves (23/20)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 at present and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to fluctuation. 18+ Solely. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. Provide Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit accessible to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and fee technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Closing dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

In the event you’re on the lookout for one thing else to look at try our TV information.