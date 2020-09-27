What channel is West Ham v Wolves on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham host Wolves on this weekend’s action-packed spherical of Premier League fixtures hoping to lastly get their season off the mark.

The Hammers have did not document a degree of their opening two matches towards Newcastle and Arsenal, and have a stack of robust fixtures developing.

Boss David Moyes can be decided for his males to construct on a midweek 5-1 thrashing of League One facet Hull within the Carabao Cup.

Alternatively, Wolves have caught loads of consideration of their opening gambits.

They defeated Sheffield United with ease of their opener and confirmed loads of promise, regardless of falling to a defeat, towards Manchester Metropolis final trip.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you have to find out about learn how to watch West Ham v Wolves on TV and on-line.

When is West Ham v Wolves on TV?

West Ham v Wolves will happen on Sunday twenty seventh September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Wolves will kick off at 7pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Tottenham v Newcastle at 2pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is West Ham v Wolves on?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 6:30pm.

How one can live stream West Ham v Wolves on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Ham v Wolves team news

West Ham: Issa Diop, Josh Cullen and supervisor Moyes have all examined optimistic for coronavirus this week and won’t be allowed contained in the stadium.

Mark Noble is again and prepared to start out, whereas Sebastian Haller is pushing for a begin after spectacular showings within the Carabao Cup, although Michail Antonio has carried out terrifically properly since going behind closed doorways.

Wolves: Wolves’ full-back roulette continues this week. New signing Nelson Semedo could possibly be thrown straight into the motion at right-back, although Marcal picked up a knock towards Metropolis and is seemingly to get replaced by Ruben Vinagre at left-back.

Semedo’s presence could be sufficient to nudge Adama Traore additional up the sector into the entrance three, which means Pedro Neto might miss out with Daniel Podence and Raul Jimenez in tremendous type.

Our prediction: West Ham v Wolves

West Ham are in a little bit of a pickle proper now given the standing of their boss.

Moyes’ absence from the coaching floor this week is removed from supreme, whereas Diop’s absence means there’s a possible gap on the again.

Wolves have appeared assured and snug for giant spells of their opening video games and ought to have the ability to end off the Hammers with out an excessive amount of exertion this Sunday.

Our prediction: West Ham 0-2 Wolves

If you happen to’re searching for one thing else to look at try our TV Information.