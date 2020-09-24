What channel is Willem II v Rangers on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers proceed their Europa League quest with a visit to face Willem II within the Netherlands.

The Gers recorded some spectacular outcomes final time round, solely to be stopped by German giants Bayer Leverkusen within the knockout Spherical of 16.

The Scottish aspect have a robust monitor file in Europe below Steven Gerrard and will hope their current experiences will give them the sting on this conflict.

Willem II completed fifth within the Eredivisie final season and sailed into the third qualifying spherical after defeating Progres Niederkorn 5-0 of their final European outing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you must find out about watch the Willem II v Rangers recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Willem II v Rangers on TV?

Willem II v Rangers will happen on Thursday twenty fourth September 2020.

Europa League video games return to their ordinary Thursday evening slot following an August onslaught on fixtures all through the week.

What time is kick-off?

Willem II v Rangers will kick off at 8pm – the match carefully comply with Shkendija v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Willem II v Rangers on?

Sadly the sport received’t be proven live on TV this night, however it will probably be live streamed so that you can watch through a laptop computer, pill or cellular gadget.

How one can live stream Willem II v Rangers on-line

The sport will probably be completely streamed live on-line through RangersTV.

It should value a one-off payment of £9.99, no matter whether or not you already subscribe to the service.

Willem II v Rangers team news

Willem II confirmed XI: TBC

Rangers confirmed XI: TBC

Our prediction: Willem II v Rangers

There have been simpler video games at this stage of the competitors, however Willem II are nothing Rangers can’t deal with.

The Dutch aspect’s process grew to become more durable this week with as much as six common first-team stars lacking by way of harm.

Gerrard will anticipate his males to benefit from their unfortunate opposition’s harm disaster and come by way of unscathed.

Our prediction: Willem II 0-2 Rangers

For the complete breakdown of what video games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

In case you’re in search of one thing else to observe try our TV Information.