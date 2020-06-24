What channel is Wolves v Bournemouth on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves face Bournemouth in a conflict between two Premier League groups dealing with reverse instructions.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves are proper within the body for a Europa League spot however is also thought-about a darkish horse for a Champions League place if Chelsea drop factors of their upcoming Premier League fixtures.

Wolves beat West Ham with ease on the weekend and will hope to dish out extra distress to a relegation-battling aspect when the Cherries roll into city.

Bournemouth are within the thick of it on the backside finish of the desk. They sit in 18th, in determined want of factors to scramble clear and dunk West Ham or Watford under the water line.

Eddie Howe’s males have a recreation in hand – tonight’s encounter – to actually land a blow on West Ham following their defeat to Tottenham final night time. The edges are degree on factors, however a victory for Bournemouth right here could be greeted with panic alarms being sounded in east London.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you’ll want to find out about methods to watch the Wolves v Bournemouth recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Wolves v Bournemouth on TV?

Wolves v Bournemouth will happen on Wednesday 24th June 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you’ll be able to tune in to look at each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Bournemouth will kick off at 6pm – the match is adopted by Liverpool v Crystal Palace at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Bournemouth on?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 2 from 5:45pm.

live stream Wolves v Bournemouth on-line

Wolves v Bournemouth team news

Wolves: Santo has a fully-fit squad to select from, and his solely choice points are superb ones for any supervisor to have.

Pedro Neto scored and Adama Traore nicked an help from the bench on the weekend with each gamers chomping on the bit for a beginning berth. Traore is extra more likely to begin this one, however Neto is in competition.

Bournemouth: David Brooks made his long-awaited return from damage on the weekend however was pressured off late within the recreation as a consequence of fatigue and cramp. He is probably not risked from the beginning right here as Howe seeks to ease him again into the fold.

Philip Billing stays a doubt, whereas Ryan Fraser is not going to function once more for the Cherries are rejecting a short-term contract extension to maintain him on the membership past subsequent week.

Our prediction: Wolves v Bournemouth

Wolves have simmered alongside properly all season, turning their run of attracts into wins and blossoming due to their elevated proficiency to find the online.

Raul Jimenez picked up the place he left off on the objective path, Diogo Jota loved high type previous to lockdown, Neto scored on the weekend, Traore is a TNT winger with the flexibility to blow holes in defences at will. Wolves have all of it, and they’re backed up by a resolute backline able to digging deep and shutting down opponents.

Bournemouth’s season is more likely to boil all the way down to the Callum Wilson-Josh King partnership and their potential to show little service into loads of targets. They gained’t handle it on this one.

Our prediction: Wolves 2-0 Bournemouth

Wolves v Bournemouth odds

Should you’re searching for one thing else to look at try our TV information.