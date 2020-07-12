What channel is Wolves v Everton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves head into Sunday’s early kick-off with Everton understanding victory is paramount if they’re to keep up the bold dream of securing Champions League soccer for subsequent season.

The Molineux membership have suffered two defeats from two Premier League fixtures to immediately endanger their top-tier European aspirations.

Everton head to Wolverhampton hoping to mount a late assault on a Europa League spot, though these desires are fading quick.

The Toffees have gained simply one in all their final 4 away video games and Sunday’s encounter may very well be difficult.

In the meantime, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo can be determined to finish his aspect’s two-game aim drought.

When is Wolves v Everton on TV?

Wolves v Everton will happen on Sunday 12th July 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Everton will kick off at 12pm – the match is the primary of 4 Premier League video games being performed on Sunday.

What TV channel is Wolves v Everton on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League, Fundamental Occasion from 11:30am.

This recreation is additionally out there to observe live on free-to-air channels Choose TV and Sky One.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Tips on how to live stream Wolves v Everton on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Wolves v Everton odds

Wolves v Everton team news

Wolves: Adama Traore dislocated his shoulder within the loss to Sheffield United in midweek however performed on till 79 minutes, so could also be out there on Sunday.

Traore was the one substitute in that recreation and the supervisor might deliver Leander Dendoncker into his XI this time.

Everton: Mason Holgate missed the draw with Southampton on Thursday with a shin harm and can be assessed forward of Sunday’s tie.

Theo Walcott was an unused sub final outing on his return from an stomach challenge, and might begin. Djibril Sidibe received 45 minutes towards Saints and is additionally in competition, however Fabian Delph is more likely to miss the sport.

Our prediction: Wolves v Everton

Wolves could also be on a foul run of type however they’re nonetheless the stronger aspect of the 2 right here.

Santo will wish to see a response from his males following two straight defeats with out scoring, but Everton’s defensive document since Mission Restart has been spectacular.

This recreation might effectively see objectives early on however we might have to attend till the dying minutes for a winner.

Our prediction: Wolves 2-1 Everton

